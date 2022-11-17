Where to find keycards for Strongholds in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode may have enemies spread out in almost all regions of the map, but they are most abundant in Strongholds. These are fortresses swarmed with AI-controlled soldiers, and anyone who clears them out will be in possession of some highly valuable items. Strongholds are even a part of the mode’s Faction Missions, which reward survivors massive XP bonus and Blueprints. That said, you will need a keycard to break into these locations and obtain their loot. Here’s how to get Stronghold Keycards in DMZ.

How to get Stronghold Keycards in DMZ

Firstly, it is important to note that Strongholds cannot be accessed right away. Players must first finish the Legion’s Faction Mission questline until they have reached its “Storm the Stronghold” objective — which conveniently tasks you with discovering a keycard. Although these cannot be found as ground loot, the best method for obtaining Stronghold Keycards is by purchasing them at Buy Stations for $5,000. This may sound like a heft price, though you can sell any useless items lying around in your backpack for big bucks.

If you are short on cash or sellable gear, you can also take your chances on defeating one of the many bodyguards outside of a Stronghold. These AI opponents are heavily armed and bear Armor Plates, though at least one is guaranteed to drop a keycard. After it is found, you are free to enter into any of a Stronghold’s doors. Keep in mind, you will need multiple keycards if you plan on breaking into more than one Stronghold during a DMZ match.

Additionally, there is more to Strongholds than just eliminating members of the Al-Qatala terrorist organization. These forts are known to also carry exclusive Blueprints that can then be exfiltrated with you in order to use in future matches. However, the mode even lets players unlock brand new weapons, as the M13B assault rifle can be added to loadouts in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.0 once The Chemist is defeated.