All Stats & How They Work in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

When understanding stats in a game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a lot you need to comprehend. These stats determine important factors for your team members, and they can mean the difference in their performance in combat.

The characters you control in Infinite Wealth can augment these stats by leveling up, becoming a particular Job that you unlock, or you can give them unique items to enhance their talents. You have a variety of ways to make your team stronger, and knowing how these stats work is a critical detail. Here’s what you need to know about all stats and how they work in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

How All Stats Work in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The most important stats are HP, MP, Attack, Defense, Magic, Willpower, and Agility. Every character in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth uses these stats to enhance their abilities, making them stronger in combat, and makes them tougher.

You want to review these stats when considering any new Jobs you want to give a character in Infinite Wealth. They’re a good baseline to find what role they should play in a fight, and how they can assist everyone in your group. Some characters, like Tomizawa and Nanba, are better at ranged magical attacks, especially given their base stats. However, the characters in Infinite Wealth are exceptionally customizable, and you can change these up at any time, so long as you have the Job unlocked for them. You want to make sure to participate in more mini-games to boost Kasuga’s Personality, making these jobs available.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of those stats, what they should tell you about the character in Infinite Wealth, and how they work.