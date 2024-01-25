All Stats & How They Work in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
This is a full breakdown of how the major combat stats work in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and what they do.
When understanding stats in a game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a lot you need to comprehend. These stats determine important factors for your team members, and they can mean the difference in their performance in combat.
The characters you control in Infinite Wealth can augment these stats by leveling up, becoming a particular Job that you unlock, or you can give them unique items to enhance their talents. You have a variety of ways to make your team stronger, and knowing how these stats work is a critical detail. Here’s what you need to know about all stats and how they work in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
How All Stats Work in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
The most important stats are HP, MP, Attack, Defense, Magic, Willpower, and Agility. Every character in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth uses these stats to enhance their abilities, making them stronger in combat, and makes them tougher.
You want to review these stats when considering any new Jobs you want to give a character in Infinite Wealth. They’re a good baseline to find what role they should play in a fight, and how they can assist everyone in your group. Some characters, like Tomizawa and Nanba, are better at ranged magical attacks, especially given their base stats. However, the characters in Infinite Wealth are exceptionally customizable, and you can change these up at any time, so long as you have the Job unlocked for them. You want to make sure to participate in more mini-games to boost Kasuga’s Personality, making these jobs available.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of those stats, what they should tell you about the character in Infinite Wealth, and how they work.
|Stat
|Stat Description
|Agility
|Agility is your character’s speed in combat. A higher Agility stat means they’re likely to go into combat before others, potentially going multiple times if they have a high enough Agility.
|Attack
|Attack is the raw damage a character does with their Physical attacks. These types of attacks are the most common for many Infinite Wealth characters.
|Defense
|A character’s Defense determines how much damage is reduced before it hits their health. The higher the Defense a character has, the less damage they will take to their HP.
|HP
|A character’s HP determines how much health they have before they are knocked out of combat. Some characters gain more HP than others, meaning they can take more hits before being knocked out, and unable to react in combat.
|Magic
|The Magic stat determines how much Magical damage a character can do in Infinite Wealth when they use these attacks against enemies. These are the unique attacks and skills that a character uses that are not Physical ones.
|MP
|A character’s MP is showing how many Mental Points they have. The more MP a character has in Infinite Wealth, the more abilities and special attacks they can use in combat.
|Willpower
|A character’s Willpower shows their Defense against Magic-based attacks. If you’re fighting multiple mages or characters that use ranged, especially attacks, Willpower reduces the amount of damage a character takes before it subtracts from their health, similar to Defense for Physical attacks.