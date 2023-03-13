All Ancient Gateways in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and where to find them

The Dragon Isles is one of the largest continents every introduced into World of Warcraft over the course of the game’s long history. While Dragonriding allows players to zip around the map at speeds way faster than typical flying, Blizzard has taken care to give players an even faster method of transport to get between zones in the form of unlockable Ancient Waygates. Let’s break down every Ancient Waygate and where to find them in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How to unlock Ancient Waygates in WoW: Dragonflight

Ancient Waygates are unlocked overtime as you progress through the ranks of the Dragonscale Expedition faction. At Renown 7, you will unlock the ability to pick up a quest to start unlocking Ancient Waygates. Once the first one is opened up, you will unlock an additional one at Renown levels 8, 10, 15, 17, 20, and 23.

There are a total of eight Ancient Waygates throughout the Dragon Isles, and it is up to you which ones you want to prioritize for each unlock you open up. While you will eventually get them all, it is advised to go for the farthest ones from Valdrakken first because getting to them manually takes the longest. The quests to unlock them just has you fly to their location and activate the portal. Clicking on any Ancient Waygate throughout the continent will allow you to teleport instantly to any of the ones you have unlocked once every half hour.

All Ancient Waygate locations in WoW: Dragonflight

There are two Ancient Waygates in each zone of the Dragon Isles for a total of eight to unlock over time.

The Azure Span Cobalt Assembly – Coordinates are 48.34, 30.14. Vakthros – Coordinates are 77.60, 30.83.



The Waking Shores Rubyscale Outpost – Coordinates are 47.33, 90.26. Skytop Observatory – Coordinates are 75.32, 57.01.



Ohn’ahran Plains Rusza’thar Reach – Coordinates are 81.27, 39.01. Shady Sanctuary – Coordinates are 30.67, 55.55.



