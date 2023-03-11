All Ohn’ahran Plains Dragon Glyph locations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight let players take to the sky in a way never before possible with the addition of Dragonriding. While you are only able to be airborne for a short time in the beginning, collecting hidden glyphs spread around the Dragon Isles will allow you to unlock abilities in your Dragonriding tree to make flight easier and basically infinite. Glyphs are located all around the Dragonflight zones. Let’s break down the location of every Dragonriding Glyph in the Ohn’ahran Plains zone of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Where are the Ohn’ahran Plains Dragonriding glyphs in WoW?

There are 12 Dragonriding glyphs to collect in the Ohn’ahran plains. The map below shows all of their locations.

Related: Where to find the Dragonheart Outpost Glyph in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rubyscale Outpost – Coordinates are 80.13, 13.12. Located in the air. Mirewood Fen – Coordinates are 78.43, 21.23. Located in the air. Rusza’thar Reach – Coordinates are 86.45, 39.49. Located on top of the mountain. Dragonsprings Summit – Coordinates are 84.30, 77.57. Located against the wall. Windsong Rise – Coordinates are 61.50, 64.28. Located on top of the mountain. Ohn’iri Springs – Coordinates are 57.14, 80.19. Located high in the air near the peak of the mountain. Mirror of the Sky – Coordinates are 47.20, 72.27. Located high in the sky near the peak of the mountain. Szar Skeleth – Coordinates are 44.65, 64.75. Located in the broken tower. The Eternal Kurgans – Coordinates are 29.55, 75.17. Located in the sky near the mountain peak. Emerald Gardens – Coordinates are 30.14, 61.30. Located on top of the waterfall. Nokhudon Hold – Coordinates are 30.63, 36.12. Located on top of the mountain peak. Ohn’ahra’s Roost – Coordinates are 57.87, 30.98. Located on top of the bird statue.

Related: How often are Elemental Storms in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Elemental Storm timers

This should give you all the Dragonriding glyphs in Ohn’ahran Plains. You can now spend the 12 points earned to unlock new abilities in your Dragonriding talent tree, making flight much easier around the Dragon Isles.