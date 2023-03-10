How often are Elemental Storms in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Elemental Storm timers

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has a ton of optional content to use as additional sources of gearing. There are a few activities in the world that give players who don’t raid or do Mythic Plus dungeons a way to get useful upgrades for themselves. One such activity is known as Elemental Storms, recurring events that involve farming currency to purchase and improve Elemental Overflow gear. Let’s break down when these events spawn, and where to find them.

When do Elemental Storms spawn in WoW: Dragonflight?

Elemental Storms spawn in pairs every three hours in two random zones on the Dragon Isles. The events last for two hours, meaning that you have an hour of downtime in between each spawn cycle. During the event, you can defeat elemental-empowered enemies for currency to purchase gear or upgrade it. Because each event rotates every three hours, there are effectively 16 Elemental Storms within 24 hours, as each spawn has two active storms at a time.

Each Elemental Storm event is associated with one of four elements:

Earth

Fire

Water

Storm

This determines the type of enemies that you will face. There is also a chance that rare elites will appear that can be defeated for extra currency and a chance at uncommon profession recipes.

How often is the Storm’s Fury event in WoW: Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight also has a more powerful version of Elemental Storms called the Storm’s Fury event. This takes place inside the Primalist Future found through the portal located in Southeastern Thaldraszus at coordinates 59, 81 at the Temporal Conflux.

The event cycles through every five hours, and completing it once a week will reward a cache that can contain useful items and cosmetic transmog appearances. It is also a good way to get extra currency for upgrading the gear earned through participating in the Elemental Storms.