You have the opportunity to search a battlefield and find multiple resources following the conclusion of a harrowing battle in Fire Emblem Engage, such as animals to adopt. These animals return to your floating castle, the Somniel, where you can choose to take care of them. If you have them grazing in your pasture when you leave, they’ll have a small pile of resources you can use after you return from a battle. Each animal has a unique selection of resources for you to pick up. Here’s what you need to know about all animal rewards and resources in Fire Emblem Engage.

Every animal reward in Fire Emblem Engage

For any animal you encounter in Fire Emblem Engage, a specific Donation level needs to be reached in that region. If you have not donated enough to a region to adopt the animals, return to that area after you’ve provided the appropriate donation. When you miss out on adapting specific animals, there’s a chance they’ll appear on that battlefield in future Skirmishes. The Skirmishes do randomly appear, so it might take some time before they show up at the location again.

These are all the animals you can find and the rewards they give you when you have them in the pasture. These resources only appear after you complete a battle.