All Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes (August 2023)
Double the action.
Anime Fighting Simulator X is the sequel to the popular Roblox title Anime Fighting Simulator, where you get to pick up characters from various anime worlds and fight using them. Train your character, and unlock new abilities to take on your foes. You can either be part of the Order or join the dark side in Chaos. Whatever side you pick will dictate your journey and progression in the game. Ultimately, it follows a very similar path to what was presented in the first iteration of the game.
Like the first version of the game, you can use codes to grab free goodies. You can generally get various boosts or Chikara, which is the in-game currency.
If you love Roblox Games, we also have code pages for similar Roblox experiences, such as Snail Race, Boxing Friends Simulator, and Dead by Roblox.
Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes (Working)
These are the active codes for the game.
- bruh3shutdowns – Claim 5K Chikara
- RELEASE – Claim 5k Chikara
- 10KLIKESTHANKYOU – Claim 10k Chikara
- 35KWOW – Claim 10k Chikara and 2 Stats Boosts
- anotherBugFixes – Claim 1 Stats Boost
- bugsFixes – Claim 1 Stats Boost and 3 Shiny Rocks
- OMG20KLIKES – Claim 2 Shiny Rocks
- sorryForShutdown – Claim 1 Shiny Rock
Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes (Expired)
As of now, there are no expired codes for the game.
How to redeem all Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes?
To redeem codes for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Launch the game on your device.
- Click on the “≡” icon on the left side of the screen to open the menu.
- Click on the Twitter bird icon from the window that prompts.
- Enter the code in the text box that appears and click on Redeem.