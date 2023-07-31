All Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes (August 2023)

Anime Fighting Simulator X is the sequel to the popular Roblox title Anime Fighting Simulator, where you get to pick up characters from various anime worlds and fight using them. Train your character, and unlock new abilities to take on your foes. You can either be part of the Order or join the dark side in Chaos. Whatever side you pick will dictate your journey and progression in the game. Ultimately, it follows a very similar path to what was presented in the first iteration of the game.

Like the first version of the game, you can use codes to grab free goodies. You can generally get various boosts or Chikara, which is the in-game currency.

If you love Roblox Games, we also have code pages for similar Roblox experiences, such as Snail Race, Boxing Friends Simulator, and Dead by Roblox.

Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes (Working)

These are the active codes for the game.

bruh3shutdowns – Claim 5K Chikara

RELEASE – Claim 5k Chikara

Claim 5k Chikara 10KLIKESTHANKYOU – Claim 10k Chikara

Claim 10k Chikara 35KWOW – Claim 10k Chikara and 2 Stats Boosts

Claim 10k Chikara and 2 Stats Boosts anotherBugFixes – Claim 1 Stats Boost

Claim 1 Stats Boost bugsFixes – Claim 1 Stats Boost and 3 Shiny Rocks

Claim 1 Stats Boost and 3 Shiny Rocks OMG20KLIKES – Claim 2 Shiny Rocks

Claim 2 Shiny Rocks sorryForShutdown – Claim 1 Shiny Rock

Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes (Expired)

As of now, there are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem all Anime Fighting Simulator X Codes?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.