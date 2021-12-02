How to save your game in Generation Zero

It’s important to know how to save your game in almost any game you play. Regretfully, figuring out how to save in Generation Zero can be a little tricky at first. There’s no “save game” option to be found in its menus, nor are there any quicksave options. Instead, it autosaves periodically throughout your play session. Here’s how you can trigger the game’s autosave.

You’ll know your game is autosaving when you see a flashing white hexagon in the upper-right-hand corner of the screen. Unfortunately, the icon itself is rather small, so you’ll have to keep a watchful eye on said corner if you’re trying to ensure your game is saved. Any of the below actions will save your game:

Arriving at a safehouse

Fast traveling to a safehouse

Picking up an item

Completing a mission

Defeating an enemy

Changing your equipment

Like many other games with autosave, your game will save itself pretty often, but any of the above methods are surefire ways to ensure you’ll keep your progress when logging off. When you load back into the game, you’ll automatically spawn at the nearest safehouse; to avoid confusion, it’s probably best to end your play sessions at or near a safehouse.

If you’re playing with friends online, saving your progress is a little more complicated. If you join someone else’s game, all equipment and experience acquired will transfer into your solo game, but mission progress will not. However, if you’re the host, you will retain any mission progress made.