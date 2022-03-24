All Armored Battle Bus locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has included Funding Stations for all players to put their gold together and unlock new features, the amount of gold needed to fund the Armored Battle Bus has finally been reached. This means players can get their money’s worth and use the item in almost any game mode. However, this new vehicle is extremely limited, so you’ll need to find it as fast as you can. Here’s where you can jump into one of these deadly machines.

At the time of writing, there is only one Armored Battle Bus on the map. You can discover the vehicle on the dirt path between Sanctuary and the small islands. As marked below, it is parked next to a wide building near the south end of Sanctuary. Although the bus can be used in most game modes, you’ll likely want a team to ride with you. Reason being, it can hold up to seven players and includes separate cockpits for its built-in rocket turret and machine gun.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Those wishing for more Armored Battle Busses will need to wait a little longer, as there is a Funding Station for another bus in Synapse Station that has only met 86 percent of its goal. Once that second Armored Battle Bus does land on the island, be sure to check back for its exact location.

