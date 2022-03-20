All tank locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 introduces handfuls of new weapons and skins, but the debut of tanks may be the most enticing of all. These bombastic vehicles are capable of blowing away enemies in just two to three shots and could be the key to your next victory. In typical Fortnite fashion, these rides can be difficult finds, and there aren’t a lot to go around. Here’s where to find every tank in this latest season.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coney Crossroads tank : This tank can be found on the east side of Coney Crossroads, parked near the bridge that leads to The Daily Bugle.

: This tank can be found on the east side of Coney Crossroads, parked near the bridge that leads to The Daily Bugle. Rocky Reels tank : As Rocky Reels has been taken over by the Imagined Order, this tank is placed in the center of the location, next to IO tents.

: As Rocky Reels has been taken over by the Imagined Order, this tank is placed in the center of the location, next to IO tents. The Daily Bugle tank : The Spider-Man-inspired location holds a tank directly outside of its south side entrance. However, you’ll need to be vigilant, as IO guards tend to walk by and check on the tank from time to time.

: The Spider-Man-inspired location holds a tank directly outside of its south side entrance. However, you’ll need to be vigilant, as IO guards tend to walk by and check on the tank from time to time. The Fortress tank : The hardest tank to obtain is inside of the mobile drill at The Fortress. It’s protected by a number of IO guards, but players can jump directly into the back of the drill and enter the vehicle.

: The hardest tank to obtain is inside of the mobile drill at The Fortress. It’s protected by a number of IO guards, but players can jump directly into the back of the drill and enter the vehicle. Tilted Towers tank: You can discover this tank practically dead-center of Tilted Towers. It is set right outside the location’s multi-car garage.

