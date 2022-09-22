All Artificial Island Travel Log locations in Tower of Fantasy

Artificial Island is huge and houses many secrets and hidden locations for Tower of Fantasy. Some of the most rewarding hidden locations are the travel logs, also known as scenic points. Visiting these locations rewards you with Dark Crystals, exploration points, and beautiful scenic images. Finding the travel logs is challenging, but it is well worth the grind. This guide will help you get all the travel logs in Artificial Island in Tower of Fantasy.

All Travel Log Location on Artificial Island in Tower of Fantasy

There are eight travel logs scattered across the map of Artificial Island, and finding some of them is challenging. Each travel log rewards you with 20 Dark Crystals and exploration points. Here are the locations for all travel logs on Artificial Island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

1) Unnamed Airship Plaza travel log location

The first travel log is near the Rusty Camp area. You will easily find the log on a small cliff at the marked location.

2) Simple Pier travel log location

This travel log is on the shores near the Simple Pier area. Remember to climb down from the hills, and you will easily spot the log on the sand.

3) Eyrie travel log location

To find this log, head west of Ring Arena and go to the marked location. You will easily find the scenic point on the big rock on top of the open grassy area.

4) Lakesource Falls travel log location

The fourth travel log is in the southern area of Puddled Lake. The scenic point is hidden behind some grass on the lower hills.

5) Tetriso Ruins travel log location

This travel log is northwest of Feiyum Mountain. You can find the log on the cliff’s edge at the location.

6) Gazing Cliffs travel log location

Screenshot by Gamepur

This travel log is on a small island called, Stranded Remains, south of the Artificial Island. The log is on top of the ship.

7) Abandoned Water Treatment Plant travel log location

You can find the location for this travel log northwest of the Deserted Water Treatment Plant area. It’s on the black, nongrassy hills.

8) The Venture travel log location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last location for the travel log is on an island called the Island of Pins, north of the main Artificial Island. You will need to climb down to the lowest hill, and on the marked location, you will see the log.