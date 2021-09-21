All available attachments for STG44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 is an assault rifle everyone starts out with in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Leveling it up all the way to Level 70 will give you many attachments and options to help it fit your style. Below is a list of all of the available attachments for the STG44, soldier. Choose wisely.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzles

Muzzles with the STG44 can help stabilize the weapon, increase the fire rate, and increase its accuracy. For stealth-related purposes, we recommend using the Maxim Silencer or the Quicksilver Silencer but for offense, you should go for the Recoil Booster which increases fire rate by a scale of two.

Scythe Compensator

Maxim Silencer

T1 Flash Hider

Recoil Booster

Quicksilver Silencer

Monitor Brake

F8 Stabilizer

Barrel

Each barrel for the STG44 has its own uses. We wouldn’t recommend the VDD 320MM 02B as it reduces damage range and recoil control for just a better aim down sight speed, but the VDD 760MM 05B is highly effective in firefights with a reduced scope sway, increased damage range, and a more controllable shooting style.

VDD 320MM 02B

VDD 760MM 05B

Krausnick 220MM Rapid

Krausnick 620MM Precision

Optic

There are many, many options for optics with the STG44. While long-scoped optics sound like a great idea in concept, they should be avoided as the weapon is best used in short-to-mid ranged combat. It also has a high speed, which is best used in our preferred setting. We really like using the Zeiss G16 2.5X as it gives the best of both worlds. It’s effective in short-range conflicts while it can give you enough sight to take out faraway opponents.

Nydar Model 47

Zeiss G16 2.5X

Slate Reflector

MK3 Sunfilter

K98 Scout 9X Telescopic

Monocular Reflector

M1913 Variable 4-8X

ZF4 3.5X Rifle Scope

ZF41 7.0X Telescopic

M38/Slate 2.5X Custom

M38 5.0X Telescopic

MK 3 Mod.2 Sunfilter

ZG 1229 Vampir

Spitfire MK.3 Reflector

1229/Slate 3.25 Custom

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X

MK 18 Sunfilter

Mustang MK. 8 Reflector

Large Ironsights

Medium Ironsights

Stock

Like the scopes and barrel, each option drastically changes the weapon’s usability with the player. The Krausnick S11S Folding gives you a much better sprint to fire speed and movement options, while the VDD 34S Weighted stock provides a more accurate, but heavy option for those who like to skirmish in one spot rather than hovering around the map. For general usage of the STG44, we recommend the Krausnick S11S Folding.

Krausnick S11S Folding

Konstanz Tactical

Removed Stock

VDD 27 Precision

VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel

From a melee option like the Bayonet to the more accurate bipod (while mounted), your usage of the STG44 will vary. If you’re in more close-quarters settings, the Bayonet can be a handy melee tool but the M1930 Madson provides more accuracy and stability to the gun.

Carver Foregrip

M3 Ready Grip

Bipod

GF-59 Flashlight

SMLE Pistol Grip

M1930 Madson

Bayonet

MK6 Para

M1941 Handstop

Magazine

The base STG44 has a low ammo capacity by default so it’s all-important to pick the right magazine for battle. The 8MM Kurz 45 Round Drums are a fantastic way to go as it drastically increases the ammo capacity despite a few minor movement setbacks. We find that the.30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags, while powerful, can deeply impact the accuracy of the gun as the recoil is way more unwieldy.

7.62 Tokarev 30 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

8MM Kurz 45 Round Drums

.30 Russian Short 20 Round Mags

Ammo Type

For stealth, the subsonic ammo type is extremely effective and essential as it gives no minimap ping and no enemy skulls upon their death. However, the Frangible ammo type increases the flinching of enemies while hit and delays their healing. Frangible ammo is perfect for modes like Domination, in which players are defending a point as they have to wait to get healed. This gives you enough time for a full-on attack.

Subsonic

FMJ Rounds

Frangible

Armor Piercing

Incendiary

Bullet Velocity

Hollow Point

Rear Grip

Just like the optics, there are a lot of options available to you. If you want a quickfire weapon during intense battles, the Fabric Grip can give you increased aim down sight, sprint to fire, and hip fire recoil recovery. If you want more aiming stability with the gun, the granular grip provides that, in addition to increased aim walking steadiness and aim walking movement speed.

Rubber Grip

Taped Grip

Leather Grip

Fabric Grip

Grooved Grip

Hatched Grip

Bakelite Grip

Pine Tar Grip

Granular Grip

Stippled Grip

Proficiency

With the STG44, fast-paced combat is the name of the game. With that in mind, we recommend proficiencies like the low-level Pressure, (increased reload quickness while injured), Sleight of Hand (increases reload quickness with no side effects needed), and Focus (which reduces flinching).

Pressure

Acrobatic

Vital

Nerves of Steel

Focus

Sleight of Hand

Kit

For the STG44, which starts off with low ammo, you should equip loaded which gives you increased max starting ammo. Surplus is also a sweet way to boost your experience points per kill and will help you in the long run to get all the attachments you need that are blocked by your weapon’s progression.

Fast Melee

Reach

Surplus

Deep Breath

Fully Loaded

Defender

Heavy Hitter

On-Hand

In conclusion, you’ll want the STG44 to be faster and have more ammo available. In most Team Deathmatch scenarios, you have to be on your feet moving from place to place so you don’t want to be tied down by a heavy weight. However, if you’re in a more tactical setting, trading more weight for better stability with your shots is a great move. We recommend you have two different loadouts for the STG44 if you are a fan of this starter gun.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep in mind that its firepower is typically low and is best used for short-to-mid ranged combat scenarios. It is also a speedy gun so it’s fantastic at mowing down enemies in a rapid fashion. Just be aware that your bullets might run out faster than you might think. Good luck with your mission, soldier, and enjoy the STG44. It’s one of our favorite weapons, despite it maybe not being a top-tier gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard.