How to unlock the Lienna 57 in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

The Lienna 57 may be the last weapon to come from a major update in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, but LMG enthusiasts should still look to have it at the forefront of their loadout. Unlike most in the category, it is highly controllable and able to land shots from almost any distance. You can even anticipate it to knock enemies with just a few shots with its damage being comparable to the almighty Whitley. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Lienna 57 in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

How to unlock the Lienna 57 in Multiplayer and Warzone

Although its one of the best LMGs to own, the Lienna 57 has arguably the easiest unlock challenge we have seen yet in Vanguard multiplayer and Warzone. In either online component, players will only have to get 15 long-range kills to obtain the Lienna 57. This can be done as soon as a single match in either multiplayer’s Arm Race or in one of the battle royale’s Resurgence modes, as each sports massive maps and the ability to respawn. As for your weapon of choice, the 3-Line Rifle and Kar98k are excellent long-range options, both able to eliminate enemies with a single bullet.

How to unlock the Lienna 57 in Vanguard Zombies

Compared to the Multiplayer challenge, players unlocking the Lienna 57 in Vanguard Zombies will have some added pressure. That’s because the weapon can be only be unlocked by collecting 500 eliminations with an LMG in any Zombies mode. As previously mentioned, the Whitley is an extraordinarily strong gun to use, and it should singlehandedly keep you alive long enough to at least complete this unlock challenge.

Those eager to try out the Lienna 57 can also forgo these challenges and buy it directly from the in-game store. The weapon currently belongs to the Dragon Rider bundle, a cosmetic pack that gifts you with 10 attachments for the Lienna 57, a Legendary Watch, and five other accessories. Aside from the LMG, Vanguard and Warzone have recently introduced the BP50 assault rifle, another unlockable weapon that thrives with its pinpoint accuracy and stellar range.