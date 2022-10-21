All Batarangs in Lower Gotham in Gotham Knights

Batarangs are one of several collectible items players can hunt down in Gotham Knights. The streets of Gotham are full of enemies and secrets if you know where to look. Batarangs are scattered all around Gotham, but they can be tough to find in the densely packed streets and skyscrapers in this city were built with. This guide will help you find all Batarangs in the Lower Gotham section in Gotham Knights.

Where to find all Batarangs in Lower Gotham

Gotham City is a massive open world divided into several districts. Lower Gotham is one of the first areas players will experience as they traverse and explore the campaign in Gotham Knights. This guide will explain where to find all 12 Batarangs hidden in Lower Gotham.

Lower Gotham Batarang 1

It is located on a tower overlooking the Belfry. Grapple to the small ledge to secure this Batarang.

Lower Gotham Batarang 2

This Batarang is located on the ledge of a water tank. Grapple to the ledge and shimmy around to pick it up.

Lower Gotham Batarang 3

This Batarang is located above a window near the western dock of Lower Gotham.

Lower Gotham Batarang 4

This Batarang can be found on a girder on top of the S.T.A.R Labs rooftop.

Lower Gotham Batarang 5

This Batarang is to the far south of Lower Gotham, sitting in plain sight.

Lower Gotham Batarang 6

This Batarang sits on a narrow ledge overlooking the harbor. It also provides a nifty view of the seaside.

Lower Gotham Batarang 7

This is one of the trickier Batarangs to locate. It’s tucked underneath an overpass deep in the Bowery.

Lower Gotham Batarang 8

On the very top of Cobblepot Steel, you will find this Batarang on top of a gargoyle overlooking the Bowery.

Lower Gotham Batarang 9

It is located near an electric tower and a red valve in the Cauldron section of Lower Gotham.

Lower Gotham Batarang 10

This Batarang is tucked under the bridge on the eastern side of Lower Gotham.

Lower Gotham Batarang 11

This Batarang is by far the toughest to find, as it’s tucked inside a steel container near the previous Batarang location. Search in the container stacks under the highway to locate it.

Lower Gotham Batarang 12

The final Batarang is located near the Dixon Docks section of Lower Gotham. Search near the top of the massive cranes situated here to collect it.

Use these maps to find and collect all 12 Batarangs hidden in the Lower Gotham area of Gotham Knights. This city has 60 Batarangs, so travel on rooftops and keep your eyes peeled for more of these hidden throughout the game.