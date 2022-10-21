All Art Mural locations in Gotham Knights

Art Murals are one of several sets of collectibles to discover in Gotham Knights open world. These Art Murals are placed in each district, and finding them all will net you a slew of great rewards. These rewards will augment each hero with crafted weapons and armor, capable of handling any challenge Gotham city has in store for you. This guide will show you all the Art Murals in Gotham Knights and where to find them.

Where to find all Art Murals in Gotham Knights

Each Art Mural can be discovered by using the AR scanner to pulse as you explore Gotham city. These murals glow orange from a distance. To scan one to your collection, look at the Art Mural with the AR scanner and you will get information on the piece of art.

The Lyceum Art Mural

This mural is near the Robbins Bridge on the Bowery district’s north side.

See Us Art Mural

This art piece was drawn by one of the Teen Titans, Cyborg. You can find it in the Bristol district.

Faces of Gotham Art Mural

This Art Mural is located in the Cauldron below the upper levels.

A Green Gotham Art Mural

This towering mural celebrates a green Gotham. It can be found in the Financial district.

GCU Art Mural

A piece of art celebrating Gotham City University. This mural is tucked in Gotham Heights.

Simpler Times Art Mural

This Art Mural is an homage to the golden age of Gotham when the Court of Owls first formed. It can be located in Old Gotham.

Origin of Evil Art Mural

Screenshot by Gamepur

A protest against chemicals and accidents like the one Joker endured. This Art Mural can be found in Otisburg.

The March of Crabs Art Mural

This Art Mural depicts a massive crab marching through Gotham. It can be found in Robinson Park.

Stolen Gotham Art Mural

A brief look at the industrial revolution sweeping through the city. This piece can be found in the Cauldron.

Born this Way Art Mural

A fantastic piece is celebrating Pride in Gotham. This Art Mural can be located in the West End district.

Our Friend Joel Art Mural

This is a tribute to one of the Gotham Knights developers. This Art Mural can be in the West End district.

Gotham Piers Art Mural

This mural is the only piece on Tricorner island. It honors the dock workers of Gotham. It can be found on Tricorner island, near the docks.

Once you find all 12 Art Murals, you will complete the Art Mural collectible quest. You will be granted a large number of experience points, a skill point, and a handful of rare crafting materials. Use this reward to power up each hero’s skills and gear.