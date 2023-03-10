All Battle Pass skins and outfits in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
Obtain 14 different skins and styles throughout the season.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 delivers another Battle Pass for players to progress through, and it is chockfull of new skins and styles. Pass owners will discover an unlockable outfit in almost every one of pages, with each requiring that Battle Pass Stars be spent to obtain them. Once the entire pass is completed, there will even be a Bonus Rewards page awaiting you. Here are all Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins featured in Fortnite.
What are the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins in Fortnite?
Like last season, Chapter 4 Season 2’s Battle Pass is compiled of 14 different pages of rewards. More importantly, you must finish collecting all rewards on a respective page to earn its skin or style. After all pages are completed, the Bonus Rewards page will become available, allowing you to unlock Attack on Titan‘s Eren Yeager. You can find all Battle Pass skins below, in order of their Battle Pass page.
Renzo the Destroyer
How to unlock: Instantly rewarded to all Battle Pass owners
Renzo the Magnificent (style)
How to unlock: Complete Page 2
Imani
How to unlock: Complete Page 3
Future-Fi Imani (style)
How to unlock: Complete Page 4
Thunder
How to unlock: Complete Page 5
Midnight Snack Thunder (style)
How to unlock: Complete Page 6
Mystica
How to unlock: Complete Page 7
Crimsonbloom Mystica (style)
How to unlock: Complete Page 8
Stray
How to unlock: Complete Page 9
Renegade Stray (style)
How to unlock: Complete Page 10
Highwire
How to unlock: Complete Page 11
Pack Leader Highwire (style)
How to unlock: Complete Page 12
River Empress Mizuki
How to unlock: Complete Page 13
Eren Jaeger
How to unlock: Complete Page 1 of the Bonus Rewards