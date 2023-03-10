All Battle Pass skins and outfits in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 delivers another Battle Pass for players to progress through, and it is chockfull of new skins and styles. Pass owners will discover an unlockable outfit in almost every one of pages, with each requiring that Battle Pass Stars be spent to obtain them. Once the entire pass is completed, there will even be a Bonus Rewards page awaiting you. Here are all Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins featured in Fortnite.

What are the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins in Fortnite?

Like last season, Chapter 4 Season 2’s Battle Pass is compiled of 14 different pages of rewards. More importantly, you must finish collecting all rewards on a respective page to earn its skin or style. After all pages are completed, the Bonus Rewards page will become available, allowing you to unlock Attack on Titan‘s Eren Yeager. You can find all Battle Pass skins below, in order of their Battle Pass page.

Related: All new POIs and named locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Renzo the Destroyer

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Instantly rewarded to all Battle Pass owners

Renzo the Magnificent (style)

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 2

Imani

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 3

Future-Fi Imani (style)

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 4

Thunder

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 5

Midnight Snack Thunder (style)

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 6

Mystica

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 7

Crimsonbloom Mystica (style)

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 8

Stray

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 9

Renegade Stray (style)

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 10

Highwire

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 11

Pack Leader Highwire (style)

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 12

River Empress Mizuki

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 13

Eren Jaeger

Image via Epic Games

How to unlock: Complete Page 1 of the Bonus Rewards