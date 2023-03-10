All new POIs and named locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Like other seasons before it, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 provides players with new locations at launch. However, this time, it is sporting an entirely new biome that revolves around a Tilted Towers-sized city and a new lake area. Of course, this does mean that one POI has been removed to make room for this massive region. Here are all of the new POIs and map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

What new POIs and map changes are in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Although the shape of the Chapter 4 island ultimately remains untouched, a new Japanese-themed biome is taking over the bottom-right corner of the map. As a result, Faulty Splits has disappeared for the time being, but there are a total of four different named locations taking its place. You can find all new POIs in Chapter 4 Season 2 listed below.

Kenjutsu Crossing : This POI is located at the very bottom of the new biome and functions as a small village outside of the new lake.

: This POI is located at the very bottom of the new biome and functions as a small village outside of the new lake. Knotty Nets : Knotty Nets can be considered an island all its own, as a majority of it is a small land mass is off the coast of the main map.

: Knotty Nets can be considered an island all its own, as a majority of it is a small land mass is off the coast of the main map. Mega City : Built much like Tilted Towers, this location dawns several skyscrapers and is home to the game’s new zip rail system.

: Built much like Tilted Towers, this location dawns several skyscrapers and is home to the game’s new zip rail system. Steamy Springs: Steamy Springs is a sprawling town with Japanese-inspired buildings, cherry blossom trees, a bridge that connects it to Kenjustu Crossing.

For now, it is unclear if the season is gearing up to bring even more POIs during the season, though players expect to run into several unlisted landmarks hiding on the map. Thanks to leaker ShiinaBR, it is revealed the latest region is also surrounded by smaller islands near its coasts and within the lake. Those with the Battle Pass should look to find these right away, as discovering landmarks is just one way to earn XP and Battle Stars fast in Chapter 4 Season 2.