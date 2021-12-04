All Battle Pass Skins for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (so far)

While not much has officially been said about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 by Epic, plenty of information is still out there. A leaked trailer has revealed plenty of information about the upcoming Battle Pass skins, for example.

Below, you can find screenshots taken directly from the trailer, although they sadly do not contain any naming information on the skins at this point.

The trailer does confirm that the Battle Pass system introduced last season, where players earn Battle Stars, will be returning. Players can then use the Battle Stars to unlock the items from each page of rewards in the order they wish and will be able to move onto the next page after spending a certain amount of the Stars. Battle Stars are earned just by completing quests and leveling up.

We will have full details on the Battle Pass and all the skin as soon as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 goes live next week, after The End event on December 5.

