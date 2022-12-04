All Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is incredibly generous when it comes to its Battle Pass offerings. Similar to Chapter 3, the Battle Pass consists of pages where players can spend Battle Stars to obtain its cosmetics. This includes its wealth of exclusive outfits, as there are over a dozen to unlock throughout the season. Better yet, each skin featured also has an additional style to obtain. Here’s every skin and outfit style in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass.

All Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass skins and outfits in Fortnite

In total, there are 14 skins and styles that players can obtain while progressing through the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass. Most skins will require that each other cosmetic on their page is unlocked before you can spend Battle Stars on them. Additionally, you can even anticipate owning more skins through Midseason Drops, the Bonus Rewards tab, and the Geralt of Rivia questline. You can find each skin in the Battle Pass below, listed in order of their page number.

Selene

Image via Epic Games

Page : 1

: 1 Cost: Free with Battle Pass

Selene (Moonglow style)

Image via Epic Games

Page : 2

: 2 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Massai

Image via Epic Games

Page : 3

: 3 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Massai (Air Walker style)

Image via Epic Games

Page : 4

: 4 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Doom Slayer

Image via Epic Games

Page : 5

: 5 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Doom Slayer (Astro Armor style)

Image via Epic Games

Page : 6

: 6 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Dusty

Image via Epic Games

Page : 7

: 7 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Dusty (Boneyard style)

Image via Epic Games

Page : 8

: 8 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Nezumi

Image via Epic Games

Page : 9

: 9 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Nezumi (Exile style)

Image via Epic Games

Page : 10

: 10 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Helsie

Image via Epic Games

Page : 11

: 11 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Helsie (Bobarista style)

Image via Epic Games

Page : 12

: 12 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

The Ageless

Image via Epic Games

Page : 13

: 13 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

The Ageless (Call to Arms Built-in Emote style)

Image via Epic Games