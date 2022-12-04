All map locations and points of interest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Like every chapter before it, Fortnite Chapter 4 delivers a brand new map for players to explore and earn victories on. However, longtime fans should not expect to see the latest season bring along any returning locations. The new island features nine never-before-seen named locations that are joined together by three dramatically different regions. Here’s every POI included in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map.

Every POI and named location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

As first revealed by proven dataminer iFireMonkey, the Chapter 4 Season 1 map is divided by three separate biomes: a withering, fall area with orange and yellow shrubbery, a snowy mountain region, and a green forest section. There is little doubt that these biomes are bound to transform over time, but for now, they combine to give players nine new, diverse locations. You can find each POI name in the latest season marked and listed below.

Image via Epic Games

Anvil Square

Breakwater Bay

Brutal Bastion

Faulty Splits

Frenzy Fields

Lonely Labs

Shattered Slabs

Slappy Shores

The Citadel

Once each location is revealed in full detail, this page will be updated to display the layout and design of all points of interest. Additionally, players can even anticipate for landmarks to be set between each POI. These are smaller areas, such as abandoned homes and towns, which still include chests and ground loot, though they will not be marked on the mini-map.

Related: Are Fortnite servers down right now? How to check Fortnite server status

There is also much to look forward to outside of gameplay, with the debut Chapter 4 cinematic trailer revealing several new skins in the Season 1 Battle Pass. This includes The Witcher’s very own Geralt of Rivia, Doom’s Doom Slayer, and the battle royale’s lead antagonist, Geno (otherwise known as The Ageless).