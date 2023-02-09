There are plenty of materials for you to find as you explore the world of Hogwarts Legacy. Potion ingredients and crafting materials can be found all throughout the castle grounds and beyond. One of the more common materials that you can find across the land is Moonstones. These purple crystals are easy to spot and you may even find them early in the game. Of course, you may not know what to do with them right away. This guide will show you how to get and use Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy

Moonstones are pretty easy to find. Unlike Troll Bogeys, you won’t need to search long before you are finding some veins of these crystals scattered about the castle grounds or the Forbidden Forest. When searching for these gems, look around rocky areas like cliffs and crags. Oftentimes, you will find multiple Moonstone veins in these areas that are ready to be grabbed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you come across Moonstones, you will need to hit them with a basic magic attack. This will break the Moonstone vein and allow you to pick them up. Most veins will get you two or three Moonstones to use. You will also get Moonstones by using Evanesco on furniture but that comes later in the game.

How to use Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy

It is pretty obvious what most of the materials that you gather are used for in the game. A majority of the ingredients are used for potion crafting but Moonstones are noticeably absent from the list of materials required to brew a good potion. Instead, you will need to progress a decent way into the game before you can use these crystals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Later in the game, you will obtain a main story quest that requires you to meet Professor Weasley in the Astronomy Tower. Here, you will find the Room of Requirement. After completing the quest, you will learn that you can use Moonstones to conjure furniture to place in the room. Moonstones are also used to alter the appearance of some furniture.