Where to sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

As you progress through Hogwarts Legacy, you will find various beasts that you can capture and store in your vivarium. You can find everything from tiny Puffskeins to massive Hippogriffs and everything in between. Of course, each of your vivariums can only hold so many creatures. Snag too many of them and you won’t be able to hold any more. That is where selling comes in. When you can’t provide a rescued animal with a good home, sell it to someone who can. This guide will show you where you can sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

You have a very limited storage space for everything in Hogwarts Legacy. Just like how you only have so many gear slots, you only have so many beast slots. When you first learn to catch and care for beasts, you will only be able to hold a small number of them in Nab-Sack. You also don’t have much space in your vivarium with it only being able to hold up to four different species. Of course, you will get more vivariums later on and the size of your Nab-sack will increase, but that takes a little while.

Just like how you sell your gear when your inventory fills up, you can sell your magical beasts. If you are in the market to get rid of these creatures, take them to Hogsmeade. There is a shop run by Ellie Peck called the Brood & Peck that will be happy to take any and all magical beasts off your hands. Don’t be looking to get a ton of Galleons for them though since each beast will only get you 120 Galleons each.

Selling beasts can prove to be very lucrative if you catch a lot of them. Just make sure to fill out your inventory before you go to the Brood & Peck looking to sell. Also, remember to avoid selling any shiny beasts that you might have caught. Ellie also sells various beast items in case you need them to upgrade your gear back at the Room of Requirement.