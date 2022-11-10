During your travels through the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok, there are multiple enemies for you to encounter along the way that will test your skills as a fighter. One of the more difficult challenges involves the Berserker gravestones, combatants that rise from the grave to challenge Kratos, leading to a final encounter their leader. You will need to locate all of the gravestones to track them down. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Berserker gravestone locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Berserker gravestones in God of War Ragnarok

You will have the chance to challenge the Berserkers after you find the Inert Hilt of Skofnung, King Hrolf Kraki, in Midgard, during The Word of Fate quest, where Kratos and Freya attempt to seek out the Norns. The eerie gravestones throughout the game will be available, but we recommend taking on these challenges when you’re fully stocked and at a higher gear level. There are nine gravestones to find, and then you unlock the final one.

All Berserker gravestone locations in Svartalfheim

There are three Berserker gravestones you can find in Svartalfheim. The first will appear at Alberich Island, and you must battle against Beigadr the Feared.

The second Berserker gravestone will be further south, close to Durlin’s office, an area considered to be in the Nidavellir region. There, you will fight against Hardrefill the Callous.

The final Berserker gravestone will be a difficult challenge for you. You can find it at Jarnsmida Pitmines. Instead of a single boss, you must face off against two of them, Starolfr the Troublesome and Bodvar the Fierce.

All Berserker gravestone locations in Alfheim

There are two Berserker gravestones in Alfheim. The first will appear on the east side of The Barrens. Like the final gravestone in Svartalfheim, you will take on more than one opponent, but it will be three: the Sisters of Illska and Svipdagr the Cold. Thankfully, the Sisters share health, making it slightly easier.

The second Berserker gravestone in Alfheim will be in The Forbidden Sands. You can find it in the southern area of the map, and you will battle against Hjalti the Stolid.

All Berserker gravestone locations in Vanaheim

Now, we make our way to Vanaheim, where you can fight against two Berserker gravestones. The first will be available at Pilgrim’s Landing, on the west side of the River Delta. There you will fight against Hvitserkr the Bold.

The next one will be at The Sinkholes, a region of The Crater. You can unlock this area by making your way through the story and saving Freyr from the Asgardians. Once you’ve completed the Scent of Survival quest and the Return of the River in The Jungle, The Sinkholes will be available. There, you can fight against Haklangr the Bearded.

All Berserker gravestone locations in Midgard

There will be one Berserker gravestone for you to do battle against in Midgard. Next, you will need to travel to the Lake of Nine and visit the north area. Fraekni the Zealous will be waiting for you.

All Berserker gravestone locations in Niflheim

Now, you will need to travel to Niflheim. You can find the Berserker gravestone further down the path, and it will pit you against Skjothendi the Unerring.

Final Berserker gravestone location

Once you’ve defeated each of the Berserker gravestones, the final one appears. You will need to return to where you initially found the sword hilt and put it back in the original gravestone. Doing so will summon the final enemy you will defeat, King Hrolf.