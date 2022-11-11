After your second return to Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok, several things will have happened. With Freyr saved, you can play your next move, but Helka, the camp dog in Freyr’s group, is going wild. She’ll attempt to lead you away from the camp. You can choose to follow her immediately or at another time. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Scent of Survival in God of War Ragnarok.

All Scent of Survival steps in God of War Ragnarok

Helka will lead you from the camp and towards the Western Barri Woods. You can reach this location on a boat, and you will need to travel upriver until you reach the nearest boat dock. The quest waypoint should lead you the whole way, allowing you to follow her every move.

You must fight through the forest to follow Helka’s trail. First, you will need to encounter a handful of wisps, followed by a small band of Draugr. When you reach the end of the line, Kratos will remove the boat Freyr gave him at the end of his rescue. A firework will appear in the air, showing their companion, Birgir, who was lost in the battle, saving the group. Kratos can use it to fly through the sky but falls due to a dragon attack, landing in a new location in Vanaheim, the Plains.

Upon reaching the ground, the Scent of Survival will end, but the hunt for Birgir continues in the next quest, For Vanaheim! You receive this quest immediately after completing Scent of Survival. You will want to complete this to find out Birgir’s fate and if you can save him in The Plains. This location is viable for you to visit throughout your Ragnarok playthrough.