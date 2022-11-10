Odin’s Ravens continue to swirl through God of War Ragnarok, and you can find them many of the realms throughout the game. They will appear in Vanaheim, the realm of the Vanir, whom Odin had originally attempted to have peace with when he married Freya. However, the peace did not last, and he still keeps tabs on them while Kratos and Atreus progressed through this location. This guide covers all Odin Raven locations in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok

You can find 15 of Odin’s Ravens in Vanaheim. They will be scattered throughout the area, and tracking them down will take a long time. You must revisit this region as you progress through the main story.

Odin’s Raven in The Southern Wilds

One of Odin’s Ravens will fly around on The Southern Wilds’s west side. You can find them flying along the river, and you’ll need to hit them with your Leviathan Axe to take them out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven in Freyr’s Camp

Shortly after reaching Freyr’s Camp, and you proceed forward, there will be a small pool of water to the northwest. You can find one of Odin’s Ravens there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Ravens in the River Delta

There are two of Odin’s Ravens in the River Delta. The first one will appear on the north area of the River, close to Pilgrim’s Landing. You will need to cut the bridge and reach the other side when you arrive here, lighting the brambles using Sigil Arrows. On the other side, you will need to pull down on the large pendulum and light the flames on the braziers using Sigil Arrows, swinging them back and forth to lower the second bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the other side, to the left of the legendary chest, you can find one of Odin’s Ravens sitting on some rocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second of Odin’s Ravens is further down the river, closer to the Cliffside Ruins. You will need to go directly south, and lower the rocks blocking your path. You can do this by going to the Cliffside Ruins, climbing up to the second level, and then lighting the brambles to lower the gold chain. This will take you to the top and a glyph where you can lower the rocks, allowing you to make your way down to The Veiled Passage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to progress through The Veiled Passage, it will bring you to the other side of the Cliffside Ruins. To the right, where you jump down, you can reach the second raven sitting on a branch in the middle of the river.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven in The Veiled Passage

On the way to the second of Odin’s Ravens in the River Delta, you will likely encounter the one in The Veiled Passage. You will find it on the second level after climbing up the cave rocks. It will be on the left, sitting on a branch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven in the Goddess Falls

Further down the River Delta in Vanaheim, you can find the Goddess Falls. One of Odin’s Ravens circles the large area of this location. The best way to reach the Raven is to climb to the top right before you enter the Vanir Shrine and wait for it to circle close to the top area, giving you the best opportunity to throw your Axe at it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven at Eastern Barri Woods

On your second visit to Vanaheim, you will have the chance to explore another section of the Eastern Barri Woods. You won’t be able to access this portion of it when you initially arrive here, so make sure to progress the main story before returning here. Odin’s Raven sits on a tree near where the two sections connect.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven The Abandoned Village

Like the previous one, you can only reach this raven on your second trip to Vanaheim and when you’ve advanced the story. You can find this raven where you connect the Eastern Barri Woods to The Abandoned Village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Ravens in The Plains

The Plains is a unique area in Vanaheim that you will discover following your second story progression for the area. You will unlock this region after you’ve completed the Scent of Survival side quest, which is available after you follow Helka through the forest. Five of Odin’s Ravens are awaiting you to find them in this region.

The first one requires you to get past the Dragon at the center of the Plaints, but on the left side, you can find one of Odin’s ravens on a rock. You can get a good angle on it from a cliff overlooking it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find naother of the ravens not too far away. It will be further back from the first one, to the right. You will need to use a grapple to reach it, and it will be below some rocks, rather than on top of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be a third close to the center of the map. You will want to go on the right side, and you can see it perched on the rocks, overlooking the frozen lightning bolt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth raven will be on the far northeast side. You will need to bypass the Traveler Champion, and the raven will be on the right side of a ravine, on a rock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The five and final raven will be at the center of the map. You can explore this location only when it’s dark out, and the raven will be inside a small hole, on the left side of crater.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven in The Jungle

There is one of Odin’s Ravens in the ancient ruins of the Jungle. To reach it, you will need to cross the river and defeat the pair of Ogres guarding it. However, to reach this point, you will need to complete Return of the River side quest, opening the dam Odin created and letting the water back into the area. You can return down the elevator and go down the stream on a boat to reach this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven at The Sinkholes

The final raven for this region will be at the Sinkholes, on the east side of The Plains. You can reach this location after you remove the water from the dam. When you travel to this location, you will need to open up several gates at the center, working your way down the river. After you open the second gate, there will be a small area you can place the boat, where a dragon appears. Turn back to face your boat, and on the right in the cliffs, will be the final raven.