All Bewildering Grace effects in Octopath Traveler 2
Just what does the game mean by “curious”?
If you’re looking for a game that will keep you on your toes and test your luck, then Octopath Traveler 2 might be the game for you. Square Enix offers jobs and skills to please everyone’s palate. However, one of the most unpredictable and downright crazy skills in the game is Bewildering Grace. This skill’s official explanation is somewhat enigmatic, stating that it triggers a singular “curious effect.” However, the actual effects can bring you riches beyond your wildest dreams or leave you flat, broke, and defeated.
What does Bewildering Grace do in Octopath Traveler 2?
You can cast this Dancer skill in exchange for 25 SP. It can cause various boosts, buffs, debuffs, and attacks with a random chance of happening each time it is used. While it can be powerful, there is also a risk of effects that negatively affect your own party, making it a skill that requires careful consideration in battle. Are you the gambling kind? Let’s delve into what this mysterious Octopath Traveler 2 skill actually does.
Positive Effects
- Drops 1,000 or 10,000 Silver Leaves from the sky
- Deals Light damage to all enemies
- Deals Wind damage to all enemies
- Deals Lightning damage to one enemy at random
- Deals three blows of unaspected damage to all enemies
- Replenish the caster’s HP, SP, BP, and Latent Power gauge and remove all status ailments.
- Adds 1 BP to all party members
- Grants one Reflective Veil charge
- Boosts JP earned x2, x5 or x100
- Buffs all party member’s Physical Attacks for two turns
- Shifts enemy into a Cait or Chubby Cait
- Restores 400 HP to the caster
- Restores 50 SP to all party members
- Restores one BP to all party members
- Summons a monster that makes a 9,999 damage Exploding Fist attack
- Puts an enemy to Sleep for two turns
Negative Effects
- Cancels your party’s ability to use items and damages all party members
- Poisons all party members for nine turns
- Summons a creature that heals and buffs enemies
- Inflicts instadeath to any other party member
- Silences the entire party for two turns
- Reduces your entire party HP to one
- Reduces caster’s SP to zero
- Deals a large amount of fire damage to your party
- Deals a small amount of fire damage to your party
- Does nothing