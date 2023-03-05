All Bewildering Grace effects in Octopath Traveler 2

If you’re looking for a game that will keep you on your toes and test your luck, then Octopath Traveler 2 might be the game for you. Square Enix offers jobs and skills to please everyone’s palate. However, one of the most unpredictable and downright crazy skills in the game is Bewildering Grace. This skill’s official explanation is somewhat enigmatic, stating that it triggers a singular “curious effect.” However, the actual effects can bring you riches beyond your wildest dreams or leave you flat, broke, and defeated.

What does Bewildering Grace do in Octopath Traveler 2?

You can cast this Dancer skill in exchange for 25 SP. It can cause various boosts, buffs, debuffs, and attacks with a random chance of happening each time it is used. While it can be powerful, there is also a risk of effects that negatively affect your own party, making it a skill that requires careful consideration in battle. Are you the gambling kind? Let’s delve into what this mysterious Octopath Traveler 2 skill actually does.

Positive Effects

Drops 1,000 or 10,000 Silver Leaves from the sky

Deals Light damage to all enemies

Deals Wind damage to all enemies

Deals Lightning damage to one enemy at random

Deals three blows of unaspected damage to all enemies

Replenish the caster’s HP, SP, BP, and Latent Power gauge and remove all status ailments.

Adds 1 BP to all party members

Grants one Reflective Veil charge

Boosts JP earned x2, x5 or x100

Buffs all party member’s Physical Attacks for two turns

Shifts enemy into a Cait or Chubby Cait

Restores 400 HP to the caster

Restores 50 SP to all party members

Restores one BP to all party members

Summons a monster that makes a 9,999 damage Exploding Fist attack

Puts an enemy to Sleep for two turns

Negative Effects