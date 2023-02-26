How to get the Rosary of Redemption in Octopath Traveler 2

An item that grants the wearer a -60 Physical Attack and a -60 Critical penalty, the Rosary of Redemption may appear to be more of a hinderance than help on paper in Octopath Traveler 2. But, when combined with the Blessing in Disguise accessory, it will become a huge stat buff instead. The Blessing in Disguise will convert any negative stat buffs on other equipment into positive ones, meaning that all those debuffs you would normally get with the Rosary of Redemption suddenly become buffs. Here is how you can get the Rosary of Redemption in Octopath Traveler 2.

Where to get the Rosary of Redemption in Octopath Traveler 2

Image by Nintendo

If you have the Steal and Mug path actions, you will be able to Steal or Mug a Rosary of Redemption from an Elderly Man in Flamechurch, Crestlands. It is recommended to use the save point nearby to reset until you have successfully obtained the Rosary of Redemption from him, as there is a low chance of getting it via Steal or Mug. Throné and Osvald will have access to Steal and Mug respectively, so simply keep trying and reloading until you get one.

For players without access to Steal or Mug, the Rosary of Redemption can also be purchased from various shops around the world of Solistia, and can be sold for 3,000 Leaves if you happen to have a spare lying around. You will be able to find them in Armorers, Provisioners, or General Stores in the New Delsta Flats and Brightlands. It is also worth checking out the Black Market at night to see if it is on sale to save you a bit of cash.