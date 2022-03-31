All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
The best season is hunting season.
Bounty Boards return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and are more populated than ever. These interactive boards help players gain mass amounts of gold by lending them a target they’ll need to chase after and eliminate. These can also be completed numerous times over to gain thousands of XP from the Milestone quest tab. Here’s where you can discover them and how they work.
In total, there are 29 Bounty Boards you can find throughout the map, more than double the amount from last season. We highly advise you do as many as you can in the season, as eliminating the given target will result in hundreds of additional gold. Even if you don’t intend on running after an enemy, these are still worth your time. Reason being, if your target is eliminated by someone else, the game still grants you a small sum of gold — a great method for affording items at vending machines.
You can find every Bounty Board location marked and detailed below.
- Camp Cuddle (3)
- At the house with the green roof at the center of Camp Cuddle.
- In the center of the outpost north of Camp Cuddle.
- Outside the broadcast tower southeast of Camp Cuddle.
- Condo Canyon (2)
- To the left of the bridge on the north side of Condo Canyon.
- At the center of the outpost south of Condo Canyon.
- Coney Crossroads (1)
- Near the store in the top-left corner of the Coney Crossroads.
- Chonker’s Speedway (1)
- Outside of the garage on the north end of Chonker’s Speedway.
- Greasy Grove (2)
- Outside the Mexican restaurant on the west side of Greasy Grove.
- At the outpost entrance southwest of Greasy Grove.
- Logjam Lumberyard (3)
- At the front of the lumber factory set in the center of Logjam Lumberyard.
- At the outpost northwest of Logjam Lumberyard.
- At the Washout Wharf boat docks north of Logjam Lumberyard.
- Rocky Reels (3)
- Near the lone building on the north side of Rocky Reels.
- At the Impossible Rock southeast of Rocky Reels.
- Behind the Butter Barn restaurant southwest of Rocky Reels.
- Sanctuary/Seven Islands (4)
- In the front of the outpost building on the north side of Sanctuary
- Near the boulder on the north side of Mighty Monument, the island closest to Sanctuary.
- At the building on the north side of Launchpad, the largest island.
- On the left side of the island east of Mighty Monument.
- Shifty Shafts (2)
- Near the trucks on the south end of Shifty Shafts.
- At Loot Lake’s docks south of Shifty Shafts.
- Sleepy Sound (1)
- Behind the grocery store on the left side of Sleepy Sound.
- Synapse Station (2)
- At the entrance of Synapse Station’s bus garage.
- Near a small shed on right side of Turbine, the island west of Synapse Station.
- The Daily Bugle (3)
- On the back dock behind The Daily Bugle’s central HQ.
- At The Temple’s entrance east of The Daily Bugle.
- At the center of the outpost northeast of The Daily Bugle and The Temple.
- The Fortress (1)
- South of the mobile drill at The Fortnite.
- The Joneses (1)
- Outside of Jonesy The First’s home on the south end of The Joneses.