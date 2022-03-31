All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Bounty Boards return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and are more populated than ever. These interactive boards help players gain mass amounts of gold by lending them a target they’ll need to chase after and eliminate. These can also be completed numerous times over to gain thousands of XP from the Milestone quest tab. Here’s where you can discover them and how they work.

In total, there are 29 Bounty Boards you can find throughout the map, more than double the amount from last season. We highly advise you do as many as you can in the season, as eliminating the given target will result in hundreds of additional gold. Even if you don’t intend on running after an enemy, these are still worth your time. Reason being, if your target is eliminated by someone else, the game still grants you a small sum of gold — a great method for affording items at vending machines.

You can find every Bounty Board location marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur