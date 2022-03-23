All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There is countless of things that have changed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, but one element that remains is the island’s vending machines. From these, players can use their gold to purchase healing items and weapons of almost all rarities. These can be extremely useful, especially as the loot in some areas can be underwhelming. Better yet, some challenges can even net you thousands of XP from using a vending machine.

Similar to Chapter 3 Season 1, you will notice more weapon-focused machines, known as Weapon-O-Matics, as well as healing-focused ones named Mending Machines. Typically, there are two Weapon-O-Matic machines at every named location (aside from newer POIs) and one Mending Machine not far from them at gas stations.

You can discover all Vending Machine locations below. We have marked Weapon-O-Matics in blue, while Mending Machine locations are marked in red.

All Weapon-O-Matic locations

Camp Cuddle Found on the island set in the center of Camp Cuddle’s lake. Another is placed in the cabin with the green roof in middle of the camp.

Chonker’s Speedway Inside the garage on the north end of Chonker’s Speedway. Inside the garage on the south end of Chonker’s Speedway.

Condo Canyon Near the pool area on the right side of Condo Canyon. Before taking the bridge to the north, turn left to find the machine next to a hotel.

Coney Crossroads On the first floor of the ice cream shop in the center of the POI. Next to the water fountain on the northwest corner.

Greasy Grove One Weapon-O-Matic is placed in the back of the Mexican restaurant on the west side. The second is located on the side of a store in the middle of Greasy Grove.

Logjam Lumberyard Outside near the right side of the lumber factory. At the front of the docks on the south end of the named location.

Rocky Reels Near the playground in the bottom-right of Rocky Reels. In the building at the top of named location.

Sanctuary Before taking the wooden bridge to The Daily Bugle, you can find this to the left — next to Sanctuary’s largest building.

Shifty Shafts Near the trucks on the south side of Shifty Shafts. Next to the mine exit at the back of the POI.

Sleepy Sound At the center of the motel. On the left side of the Grocery store set on the left side of Sleepy Sound.



Synapse Station Inside of the building furthest east in the POI.

The Daily Bugle In the back of The Daily Bugle HQ. in front of the small building in the bottom-right of the location.

The Joneses Inside a building in the center of The Joneses. On the south side of the location, in a building with a red roof.



All Mending Machine locations