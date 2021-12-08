All Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific items that can be used in Vanguard Royale

With the modern-day Call of Duty: Warzone setting now dead and gone, Warzone Pacific looks to put a heavy emphasis on its World War II time period. The biggest indicator of this is its Vanguard Royale mode which only allows players to have loadouts with weapons, gear, and machinery mostly seen in the 1940s. This ultimately means that you’ll have to rework most of your classes, as several of Warzone’s past killsteaks, guns, and even grenades will be banned from Vanguard Royale — but can still be used in other modes.

Most of the equipment that cannot be used in Vanguard Royale are those that are more technically advanced. For instance, this includes popular items such as Claymores, Heartbeat Sensors, Sentry Guns, and of course, all Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War guns. However, these can be substituted for more basic weapons such as Throwing Knives, Stun and Flash Grenades, and all Vanguard-featured guns.

Here’s the full list of weapons, perks, and events that are eligible in Vanguard Royale:

Guns All Vanguard-featured guns

Killstreaks Cluster Strike UAV Advanced UAV Precision Airstrike

Tacticals Smoke Grenade Stun Grenade Flash Grenade Gas Grenade Medical Syringe

Lethals Throwing Knife C4 Molotov Frag

Field Upgrades Cash Deposit Ballon Deployable Cover Loadout Marker Armor Box Munition Box Dead Silence

Public Events Jailbreak Fire Sale Restock Weapon Crates Resurgence and Plunder (at a later date)

Perks All Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard-featured perks



Related: All Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific modes, explained