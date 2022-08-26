All campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, campfires are fixed locations where you can light a campfire and then hang around near it for a while to recover health. The advantage of campfires is that you can use them to heal without filling an inventory slot with a healing item and that your whole squad can use them at once. The disadvantages of campfires are that they’re not portable and that they glow, which can give away your location to other players, especially at night. Sometimes campfires are also used in quests, so it’s good to know where campfires are in Fortnite.

Where are the campfires location in Fortnite?

There are many campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and they’re spread out pretty evenly across the map. There are generally more in the green parts of the map, with fewer to be found in the snowy mountains, the sandy desert, or the swampy jungle.

The number of campfires in each area (Screenshot by Gamepur)

The two highest concentrations of campfires are in and around the Sanctuary, where you can find a total of ten campfires — six to the north, and four to the south, and east of Sleepy Sound, north of the Ocean Outpost and the Unremarkable House — there are six in this area, most of them spread along the beach. There are also seven campfires around the shores of Loot Lake and six in and around Condo Canyon.

How to use a campfire in Fortnite

To use a campfire, first make sure there are no opponents nearby, then approach the campfire and press the interact/reload button to light it. You’ll earn some XP just for lighting it, and you’ll regain health as long as you’re within its glow. Occasionally, you might come across a campfire already lit by another player. In this case, you don’t need to light it. Just stand close to it to enjoy its healing benefits.