All Week 2 Earth Level Up Token locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There’s another week of Phantasm Level Up Token quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and this time, players have the chance to earn the skin’s dedicated Harvesting Tool upon collecting every token. Though, unlike in Week 1, you will be searching for seven Earth element tokens in the game’s mystical forest region. Here’s where to discover every Week 2 Earth Level Up Token in Fortnite.

Where to find every Earth Level Up Token for Phantasm in Fortnite

For this Level Up Quest pack, players will have to collect Level Up Tokens in a particular order. Week 2 starts with the first Level Up Token being in Butter Barn, as the rest then create a trail that leads to the top of the Reality Tree. Those able to find all seven will then be gifted the All-Seeing Scythe, a black Harvesting Tool with three different blades. You can find each Earth token location marked and detailed below in the order they need to be picked up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Earth token #1 : Separated from most others, this Level Up Token is in the center of the road at Butter Bloom, a landmark south of Rocky Reels.

: Separated from most others, this Level Up Token is in the center of the road at Butter Bloom, a landmark south of Rocky Reels. Earth token #2 : The second token can be located near the pond southeast of Greasy Grove. It sits on a Shield Mushroom close to the north side of the water.

: The second token can be located near the pond southeast of Greasy Grove. It sits on a Shield Mushroom close to the north side of the water. Earth token #3 : The next Earth token is set in the center of Greasy Grove. It is on a Shield Mushroom in the backyard of the POI’s blue home.

: The next Earth token is set in the center of Greasy Grove. It is on a Shield Mushroom in the backyard of the POI’s blue home. Earth token #4 : You can find the fourth Level Up Token southwest of Reality Falls. It is underneath a group of tall mushroom trees and also sits on a Shield Mushroom.

: You can find the fourth Level Up Token southwest of Reality Falls. It is underneath a group of tall mushroom trees and also sits on a Shield Mushroom. Earth token #5 : This fifth token rests on the cliff west of Reality Falls’ Reality Tree. You can find it on a Shield Mushroom that is next to a small hut.

: This fifth token rests on the cliff west of Reality Falls’ Reality Tree. You can find it on a Shield Mushroom that is next to a small hut. Earth token #6 : You can then go to the north side of the Reality Tree to discover the sixth token near its roots.

: You can then go to the north side of the Reality Tree to discover the sixth token near its roots. Earth token #7: Next to the sixth token, take the entrance into the Reality Tree. Once you’ve made your way to the top, turn right to discover the last token on a tree branch.

At the time of this writing, you can also obtain Level Up Tokens from partaking in the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed quests. The questline rewards up to five of these, but you will need to reach their required Power Level goals beforehand.