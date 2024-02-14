All Chapter 1 Home Sweet Home Puzzle Solutions in A Little to the Left

Recommended Videos

Max Inferno takes the least heartbreaking parts of Florence and the most satisfying mechanics from Unpacking to create the ultimate cozy puzzle game: A Little to the Left.

While the pastel colors in A Little to the Left are gorgeous, they don’t make getting stuck in a puzzle any less infuriating. Chapter 1 has you tidying up desks, bookshelves, frames, and sticky notes, all the while bending the rules to question your puzzle-solving skills. As this equally comforting and frustrating (in the best possible way) game arrives on PlayStation and Xbox, it’s time to revisit all of its Chapter 1 puzzles in A Little to the Left and crack their solutions.

Related: 10 Best Cozy Games That Aren’t About Farming

All Chapter 1 Puzzles in A Little to the Left

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is every puzzle in Chapter 1: Home Sweet Home of A Little to the Left and how to solve it: