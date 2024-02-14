All Chapter 1 Home Sweet Home Puzzle Solutions in A Little to the Left

I never knew books and sticky notes could be so deadly until I tried A Little to the Left’s Chapter 1 puzzles.

Max Inferno takes the least heartbreaking parts of Florence and the most satisfying mechanics from Unpacking to create the ultimate cozy puzzle game: A Little to the Left.

While the pastel colors in A Little to the Left are gorgeous, they don’t make getting stuck in a puzzle any less infuriating. Chapter 1 has you tidying up desks, bookshelves, frames, and sticky notes, all the while bending the rules to question your puzzle-solving skills. As this equally comforting and frustrating (in the best possible way) game arrives on PlayStation and Xbox, it’s time to revisit all of its Chapter 1 puzzles in A Little to the Left and crack their solutions.

All Chapter 1 Puzzles in A Little to the Left

A Little to the Left Chapter 1 Puzzle Solutions
Here is every puzzle in Chapter 1: Home Sweet Home of A Little to the Left and how to solve it:

Puzzle AppearancePuzzleHow to Solve The Puzzle
Cat PortraitTilt the cat portrait so it’s in the right position.
BasketPlace the cat toys inside the basket.
Color Pencils 1Arrange the pencils based on the color of the mark they’ve left on the paper.
Yellow Sticky NotesArrange the yellow sticky notes by following the cursive pattern.
Tilted Frames 1Tilt the portraits so they’re in the right position.
Messy Paperwork 1Pile up the paperwork from largest to smallest.
Colored Bookshelf 1 Arrange the bookshelf from tallest to shortest.
Game CartridgesMove the Cartridges left and right so it’s s straight pile.
PostcardsFollow the pattern of the postcards to place the remaining ones on the right letter.
Green Sticky NotesArrange the green sticky notes by following the cursive pattern.
Pinup BoardPlace the pins in the correct grapes. Use the number of pins to decide which color goes in each bunch.
Calendar StickersPlace the calendar stickers in the correct date by predicting and following their pattern based on the first few days.
Red BookshelfArrange the books from tallest to shortest, then back to the tallest again.
Tilted Frames 2Tilt the frames so the content of the portrait is in a straight line.
Red Sticky NotesArrange the red sticky notes by following the cursive pattern.
Color Pencils 2Arrange the colored pencils from tallest to shortest. The pattern should be: yellow, pink, blue, orange, and green.
Messy Paperwork 2Sort the messy paperwork on the desk so the papers are not piling on top of each other.
Colorful BookshelfArrange the books so they seamlessly transition from one color to another. The pattern should be pink, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple.
Sharpened PencilsPosition the sharpened pencils from shortest to smallest. Shove the pencil shavings to one side.
Broken Record PlayerMove the headshell of the record player near the end of the record so it works properly. Then, spin both pitch controls until the red lights go on.

