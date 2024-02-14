All Chapter 1 Home Sweet Home Puzzle Solutions in A Little to the Left
I never knew books and sticky notes could be so deadly until I tried A Little to the Left’s Chapter 1 puzzles.
Max Inferno takes the least heartbreaking parts of Florence and the most satisfying mechanics from Unpacking to create the ultimate cozy puzzle game: A Little to the Left.
While the pastel colors in A Little to the Left are gorgeous, they don’t make getting stuck in a puzzle any less infuriating. Chapter 1 has you tidying up desks, bookshelves, frames, and sticky notes, all the while bending the rules to question your puzzle-solving skills. As this equally comforting and frustrating (in the best possible way) game arrives on PlayStation and Xbox, it’s time to revisit all of its Chapter 1 puzzles in A Little to the Left and crack their solutions.
All Chapter 1 Puzzles in A Little to the Left
Here is every puzzle in Chapter 1: Home Sweet Home of A Little to the Left and how to solve it:
|Puzzle Appearance
|Puzzle
|How to Solve The Puzzle
|Cat Portrait
|Tilt the cat portrait so it’s in the right position.
|Basket
|Place the cat toys inside the basket.
|Color Pencils 1
|Arrange the pencils based on the color of the mark they’ve left on the paper.
|Yellow Sticky Notes
|Arrange the yellow sticky notes by following the cursive pattern.
|Tilted Frames 1
|Tilt the portraits so they’re in the right position.
|Messy Paperwork 1
|Pile up the paperwork from largest to smallest.
|Colored Bookshelf 1
|Arrange the bookshelf from tallest to shortest.
|Game Cartridges
|Move the Cartridges left and right so it’s s straight pile.
|Postcards
|Follow the pattern of the postcards to place the remaining ones on the right letter.
|Green Sticky Notes
|Arrange the green sticky notes by following the cursive pattern.
|Pinup Board
|Place the pins in the correct grapes. Use the number of pins to decide which color goes in each bunch.
|Calendar Stickers
|Place the calendar stickers in the correct date by predicting and following their pattern based on the first few days.
|Red Bookshelf
|Arrange the books from tallest to shortest, then back to the tallest again.
|Tilted Frames 2
|Tilt the frames so the content of the portrait is in a straight line.
|Red Sticky Notes
|Arrange the red sticky notes by following the cursive pattern.
|Color Pencils 2
|Arrange the colored pencils from tallest to shortest. The pattern should be: yellow, pink, blue, orange, and green.
|Messy Paperwork 2
|Sort the messy paperwork on the desk so the papers are not piling on top of each other.
|Colorful Bookshelf
|Arrange the books so they seamlessly transition from one color to another. The pattern should be pink, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple.
|Sharpened Pencils
|Position the sharpened pencils from shortest to smallest. Shove the pencil shavings to one side.
|Broken Record Player
|Move the headshell of the record player near the end of the record so it works properly. Then, spin both pitch controls until the red lights go on.