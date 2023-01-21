When you add a new character to your party in Fire Emblem Engage, they start as a specific class. Every time you play the game, the character will have that class. Despite a character beginning with a particular class already preselected for them, it might not be what you need for your party, and you could have the urge to change it. Should you change a character’s class in Fire Emblem Engage?

When is the best time to change a character’s class in Fire Emblem Engage?

It can be tough to figure out if a character should change classes or not, but yes, you should change a particular character’s class from the one they have when they join your party. This won’t be the case for every character in Fire Emblem Engage, but there are notable characters who need a new class from the one they’re going to use.

A good example of this is Anna. She is a side character you can find while playing the main story and appears in a Paralogue, an optional mission where you can recruit her.

She initially starts as an Axe Fighter, and given the breakdown of her stats, it’s likely one of the worst options for her. However, based on her growth stats, Anna is one of the most powerful magic users in Fire Emblem Engage, meaning if she can reach level 10 as an Axe Fighter, you can use a Second Seal on her to turn her into another Magic-based class, making her far more useful to you and your party. Getting to that point can take a good deal of time.

You will want to keep this in mind while playing Fire Emblem Engage and make sure you keep track of a character’s base stats each time they level up. If you’re looking to change a character’s class, we recommend waiting until they reach the minimum level, or if they’re already set as a decent class but you want a more specific advanced class later, changing their class when they reach level 20. You want to wait until a character reaches level 20 so they can maximize the stat bonuses they receive for that class. Then, when level 20 happens, switch them to another class, or an Advanced Class, as quickly as possible.