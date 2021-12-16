All characters in DNF Duel

DNF Duel is Arc System Works’ next fighting game, and with that prestige comes a lot of anticipation after their biggest hits Guilty Gear Strive and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Here are all the characters from the Dungeon Fighter universe that will be in this title.

As of the time of writing, these are all the characters that have been revealed for DNF Duel so far:

Berserker

Inquisitor

Grappler

Striker

Ranger

Hitman

Dragon Knight

Vanguard

Kunoichi

After a long silence of announcements, publicity for DNF Duel has been ratcheting up, as four characters are getting announced every week from December.

So far, the reveal trailers have been received positively by fans, including popular fighting game streamer Maximillian_Dood, who has almost 1,000,000 Twitch followers.

“Every character in this game looks super fu**ing cool, and they also look completely fun,” Maximillian_Dood said during a stream. “It’s kind of a weird aspect [in fighting games] that no character looks dumb.”

Image via Arc System Works

DNF Duel has an open beta on December 17 that will run until December 20. It’s the best way to get a glimpse into what Arc System Works and Neople have in store for us with the full release. Unfortunately, you’re out of luck if you’re a PC player as the beta is PS4 and PS5 only.

No release date has been given for DNF Duel yet, but with an open beta, this news typically means that the game’s close to releasing.