All cheats and console commands for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

For those who want to make sure they don’t ever have to worry about anything while they run around GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, you have access to a variety of cheats and console commands from the original game. There’s a huge list of them available, while some give you infinite lung capacity or a lot of money, some also make it so there are flying boats and invisible cars. These are all of the cheats and console commands you can use in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Before using a cheat, make sure to save your game on a new file. Previous games had trouble with some of the commands that were issued, so you want to make sure you don’t cause any problems after you’ve input any of these cheats.

All cheats and console commands