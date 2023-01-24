All Chess Piece Activation Device locations in Genshin Impact

There is plenty of exploration to take part in the Great Red Sand desert of Sumeru in Genshin Impact. For a place that’s supposed to be devoid of life, there is quite a lot to discover for players ready to look. If you’ve stumbled upon some odd Chess Pieces for instance and begun to place them on the board, you might be wondering what to do next.

After discovering the five missing pieces from the Chess board in Safhe Shatranj and returning them to complete the set of seven pieces by placing them on their spots, you will have to activate them. Each of the seven Chess Pieces has a corresponding Activation Device located somewhere in the desert. In this guide, we will help you find and activate them all.

The locations of all Chess Piece Activation Devices in Genshin Impact

Border Fort Activation Device

The Activation Device used to activate the Border Fort Chess Piece is located in the Aaru Village, just north of the village’s Teleport Waypoint.

Deshret’s Glass Goblet Activation Device

The Activation Device used to activate the Deshret’s Glass Goblet Chess Piece is located on the wind-swept top of Mt. Damavand, right next to the Teleport Waypoint found there.

Khaj-Nisut Activation Device

The Activation Device used to activate the Khaj-Nisut Chess Piece is located in the middle of the Khaj-Nisut ruins, before the entrance to King Deshret’s throne room.

King Deshret’s Pillar Activation Device

The Activation Device used to activate the King Deshret’s Pillar Chess Piece is located on the northern side of the Mausoleum of King Deshret, south of the northern ruins Teleport Waypoint.

Soulferry Activation Device

The Activation Device used to activate the Soulferry Chess Piece is located east of the Mausoleum of King Deshret and south of the Mausoleum’s ruined causeway.

Temple of Gurabad Activation Device

The Activation Device used to activate the Temple of Gurabad Chess Piece is located at the very entrance to Safhe Shatranj.

The Mausoleum of King Deshret Activation Device

The Activation Device used to activate the Mausoleum of King Deshret Chess Piece is located very close to the front of the entrance to the Mausoleum of King Deshret, on the eastern side.