All Primal Obelisk locations in Genshin Impact

Primal Obelisks are scattered all over the Great Red Sand and Hadramaveth deserts of Sumeru in Genshin Impact. They represent an exploration puzzle for players to find and solve, with 10 of them being added in Update 3.1 and further 8 in Update 3.4. Every obelisk has a combination of six Sacred Seals that are scattered around their area, which are used to restore the obelisks and reveal Precious Chests. There are also two achievements tied to finding the Primal Obelisks, called A Well-Trained Archaeologist and Parvezravan Khwarrah. If you’re wondering where to find all 18 Primal Obelisks in Genshin Impact, we have prepared this guide to help you out.

Where are all Primal Obelisks located in Genshin Impact

1 — Valley of Dahri (Underground)

This Primal Obelisk is found west of the Valley of Dahri and is accessible through Thutmose’s Secret Base entrance at Lamb-Devourer Rock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

2 — Sobek Oasis (Underground)

This Primal Obelisk can be accessed through a couple of cave entrances found east of Sobek Oasis, and south of Abdju Pit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

3 — Mausoleum of King Deshret, North

This Primal Obelisk is found at the top of the ruins north of the Mausoleum of King Deshret.

4 — Mausoleum of King Deshret, East

This Primal Obelisk can be found near the southeast corner outside the Mausoleum of King Deshret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

5 — Mausoleum of King Deshret, Center (Underground)

This Primal Obelisk is located inside the Mausoleum of King Deshret, by going down the elevator just inside the entrance and towards the center of the Mausoleum.

6 — Mausoleum of King Deshret, North (Underground)

This Primal Obelisk is located beneath the Mausoleum of King Deshret, which is accessible from the underground Teleport Waypoint north from it.

7 — Mausoleum of King Deshret, East (Underground)

This Primal Obelisk is located underground, east of the southeast corner of the Mausoleum of King Deshret. It can be accessed from the Khemenu Temple ruins entrance.

8 — Mausoleum of King Deshret, West (Underground)

This Primal Obelisk is located deep underground, west of the Mausoleum of King Deshret. You can access it through the Mausoleum’s northwest Teleport Waypoint.

9 — Duat Hall (Underground)

This Primal Obelisk is located by accessing the Duat Hall north from Dune of Magma, or by using the nearby underground Teleport Waypoint.

Screenshot by Gamepur

10 — Khaj-Nisut

This Primal Obelisk is located at the base of the ruins in Khaj-Nisut, on the southern side with the deep pit.

11 — Safhe Shantranj

This Primal Obelisk is located right outside of the main entrance to Safhe Shantranj.

12 — Wadi Al-Majuj (Underground)

This Primal Obelisk can be found by following the wadi into the caves north from the Wadi Al-Majuj Teleport Waypoint.

13 — Passage of Ghouls

This Primal Obelisk is located among the ruins found along the road in the Passage of Ghouls.

14 — Passage of Ghouls (Underground)

This Primal Obelisk is located in the Qusayr Al-Inkhida’ underground area in the Passage of Ghouls. Use the underground Teleport Waypoint and head south to find the obelisk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

15 — The Sands of Al-Azif

This Primal Obelisk is located by following the road west from the City of the Deceased domain entrance.

16 — Debris of Panjvahe (Underground)

This Primal Obelisk can be accessed by using the underground Teleport Waypoint in Debris of Panjvahe and then heading west.

17 — The Sands of Three Canals, East

This Primal Obelisk is found near the northern part of the road that circumvents Mt. Damavand.

18 — The Sands of Three Canals, West

This Primal Obelisk is found near the northwestern branch of the road in the Sands of Three Canals, near the west-most Teleport Waypoint.