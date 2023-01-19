All Safhe Shatranj Chess Piece locations in Genshin Impact

During your desert exploration in Update 4.3 of Genshin Impact, you will have the opportunity to visit the Temple of Gurabad with Jeht. Something peculiar happens there, with the sand-covered area suddenly clearing up to reveal a giant Chess Board. Five squares light up when you approach, marking the locations where you can place the missing Chess Pieces. If you’re wondering where to find the missing Safhe Shatranj Chess Pieces in Genshin Impact, we have the answers for you.

Where to find the Safhe Shatranj Chess Pieces in Genshin Impact

There are five missing Chess Pieces that you need to find, each with a distinct name. You’ll be looking for:

Border Fort Soulferry Khaj-Nisut Temple of Gurabad King Deshret’s Pillar

Border Fort Chess Piece Location

Image via HoYoVerse

This piece is found underground and can be unlocked during the quest Dune-Entombed Fecundity Part 1. The cave entrance is found in the Passage of Ghouls. You have to defeat the Consecrated Scorpion during the quest, which will unlock a switch. Once the switch is activated, it spawns a chest that contains the Chess Piece.

Soulferry Chess Piece Location

Image via HoYoVerse

This piece is also found underground and can be unlocked during the quest Dune-Entombed Fecundity Part 2. Enter the Sands of Three Canals and head for the underground waypoint. Open the ancient gate which will lead you to the chest containing the Chess Piece.

Khaj-Nisut Chess Piece Location

Image via HoYoVerse

This piece is in another underground location and can be unlocked during the quest Dune-Entombed Fecundity Part 3. Head down the Ruined Golem’s tunnels until you find a gate. Opening it will reveal a chest that contains the missing Chess Piece.

Temple of Gurabad Chess Piece Location

Image via HoYoVerse

This piece requires that you have obtained Liloupar’s fragment from The Falcon’s Hunt quest. This will make the chest appear in the Sands of Al-Azif underground tunnels. This new chest contains the Chess Piece.

King Deshret’s Pillar Chess Piece Location

Image via HoYoVerse

This piece is found in Liloupar’s Cell, after The Falcon’s Hunt quest. You can find it in front of the giant underground tree in Safhe Shantranj ruins, at the location where you first met the Jinni. This chest also contains the missing Chess Piece.