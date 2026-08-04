Lineage Piece Melee Tier List [Solemn Lament Update]

Our Lineage Piece melee tier list ranks every combat style in the game to help you decide which ones to unlock and use throughout your adventure.

Choosing the right melee can have a huge impact on your progression in Lineage Piece, as each combat style offers a unique moveset, damage output, and utility. While some melees excel at clearing groups of enemies with powerful AoE attacks, others are better suited for boss fights or PvP thanks to their high single-target damage and combos. To help you pick the best option, we’ve put together this Lineage Piece melee tier list, ranking every combat style from best to worst.

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Lineage Piece Melee (Combat Style) Tier List

Image via Gamepur

In the image above, you can find our overall Lineage Piece melee tier list, ranking every combat style currently available in the game. Newer melees tend to offer higher damage, better scaling, and more useful abilities, making them the best options to prioritize whenever possible. However, certain combat styles still shine in specific situations, such as farming large groups of mobs. You can find a full breakdown of each melee’s placement and our ranking summaries below.

S Tier – Best Melee Combat Styles in Lineage Piece

Melee Pros & Cons + One of the highest single-target DPS melees in the game

+ Huge AoE on all skills and very good for farming mobs

+ One of the overall best melees for the end-game, together with Yhwach

– Insanely difficult to obtain compared to other combat styles + Massive AoE on all skills and constant stagger on enemies

+ Better than Firefly for dealing with multiple enemies

+ Similar single-target DPS to Firefly

+ One of the overall best melees for the end-game, together with Firefly

A Tier Melee Styles

Melee Pros & Cons + Excellent range, AoE, and damage on all skills

+ One of the best combat styles for deleting enemies from a distance

– Lower single-target DPS compared to Firefly and Yhwach + Similar DPS, AoE, and range to Sukuna Shinjuku

+ Very good stagger on enemies due to its multi-hit abilities

– Lower single-target DPS compared to Firefly and Yhwach + Has the longest range out of all older melees

+ Very good for farming mobs due to its big AoE attacks

+ Long iframes and stagger durations on all skills

– Lower single-target DPS compared to Firefly and Yhwach + Very good single-target and close-range DPS

+ Decent AoE and stagger on most abilities

– Most other Mythic-rarity melees have much better AoE

– Lower DPS potential than most other high-rarity melees

B Tier Melee Styles

Melee Pros & Cons + Relatively cheap/easy to obtain compared to other Mythic melees

+ Okayish AoE on skills makes it good for farming

– Has the lowest DPS out of all Mythic-rarity melees

– Both Legendary melees have similar DPS and are easier to obtain + Better than Sukuna regarding single-target DPS

+ Long iframes on skills make it decent for fighting bosses

– Much lower AoE compared to most other combat styles

– One of the worst melees for farming mobs + Solid AoE and single-target DPS equal to that of Rimuru

+ Has two skills with very large AoE (one requires Mastery)

– Can’t compare to almost all Mythic-rarity melees

C Tier Melee Styles

Melee Pros & Cons + By far the easiest melee to obtain in the game right now

+ Has good single-target DPS compared to early-game weapons

– Way lower AoE compared to most other melees and swords

– Has the lowest single-target DPS out of all melees

How to Get All Melees & Masteries Lineage Piece

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Melees, also known as combat styles, can be obtained in several different ways throughout Lineage Piece. Depending on the combat style, you may need to purchase it from an NPC, complete a questline, defeat a specific boss, or collect special materials before unlocking it. The strongest melees often require significantly more time and effort to obtain, but the investment is usually well worth it. In the table below, you can see the requirements to obtain every melee and its mastery.

Melee How to get Melee How to Unlock Mastery • NPC located at Hueco Mundo.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Eye of the Almighty x3 (Yhwach drop)

• Silver Shield x5 (Jugram Haschwalth drop)

• Bomb Core x5 (Bambietta drop)

• Poison Vial x5 (Askin Nakk Le Vaar drop)

• Angel Halo x5 (Lille Barro drop)

• Miracle Core x5 (Gerard Valkyrie drop)

• Quincy Cross x10 (Yhwach drop)

• Blue Soul x500 (Wandenreich Dungeon mob drop)

• 15,000,000 Coins

• 15,000 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Hueco Mundo.

• Quest 1: Deal 5B DMG with Yhwach.

• Quest 2: Equip Quincy King [Title].

• Quest 2: Dodge 200 attacks.

• Quest 3: Defeat Ichigo 50 times.

• Quest 4: Defeat Aizen 25 times.

• Quest 6: Defeat Yhwach (Hard / Extreme) 20 times. • NPC located at Hueco Mundo.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Hogyoku x1 (Aizen drop)

• Shattered Soul x5 (Aizen drop)

• Formless Mirror x10 (Aizen drop)

• Reishi Core x30 (Aizen drop)

• Void Silk x35 (Aizen drop)

• 15,000,000 Coins

• 20,000 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Hueco Mundo.

• Quest 1: Deal 1.5B DMG with Aizen.

• Quest 2: Defeat 25 players.

• Quest 3: Defeat Aizen 10 times.

• Quest 4: Have The Betrayer [Title]. • NPC located at Shinjuku Showdown.

• You must meet these requirements:

• You must have Sukuna [Melee]

• Slash Core x1 (Sukuna Shinjuku drop)

• True Sukuna Finger x5 (Sukuna Shinjuku drop)

• Shrine Shard x5 (Sukuna Shinjuku drop)

• Cursed Shard x100 (Gojo/Sukuna drop)

• 10,000,000 Coins

• 10,000 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Shinjuku Showdown.

• Quest 1: Deal 1.5B DMG with Sukuna Shinjuku.

• Quest 2: Defeat Sukuna 30 times.

• Quest 3: Use Sukuna Shinjuku skills 250 times.

• Quest 4: Defeat Sukuna Shinjuku 25 times.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Shrine Shard x5 (Sukuna Shinjuku drop)

• Cursed Shard x50 (Gojo/Sukuna drop)

• Slash Core x2 (Sukuna Shinjuku drop) • NPC located at Shinjuku Showdown.

• You must meet these requirements:

• You must have Gojo [Melee]

• You must have Enlightened race

• True Six Eye x1 (Gojo Shinjuku drop)

• Infinity Core x1 (Gojo Shinjuku drop)

• Limitless Shard x5 (Gojo Shinjuku drop)

• Cursed Shard x100 (Gojo/Sukuna drop)

• 10,000,000 Coins

• 10,000 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Shinjuku Showdown.

• Quest 1: Deal 1.5B DMG with Gojo Shinjuku.

• Quest 2: Defeat Gojo 30 times.

• Quest 3: Use Gojo Shinjuku skills 250 times.

• Quest 4: Defeat Gojo Shinjuku 25 times.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Limitless Shard x5 (Gojo Shinjuku drop)

• Cursed Shard x50 (Gojo/Sukuna drop)

• Infinity Core x2 (Gojo Shinjuku drop) • NPC located at Monument Isle.

• You must meet these requirements:

• You must have Glamoth race

• Molten Core x1 (Glamoth Planet Dungeon drop)

• Shaper x3 (Glamoth Planet Dungeon drop)

• Firefly’s Will x6 (Glamoth Planet Dungeon drop)

• Ignition Valve x9 (Glamoth Planet Dungeon drop)

• Armor Scrap x250 (Glamoth Planet Dungeon drop)

• 27,500,000 Coins

• 30,000 Gems • Mastery NPCs located at Monument Isle and Dream Scape.

• Quest 1: Deal 3.5B DMG with Firefly.

• Quest 2: Equip Firefly [Title].

• Quest 2: Use 500 Firefly skills.

• Quest 3: Defeat Simulated Sea 5 three times.

• Quest 4: Defeat Firefly IV (Hard / Extreme) 20 times.

• Quest 6: Bring an Oak Cake Roll (Dream Scape NPC). • NPC located at Fossil Island.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Have the Slime race

• Shizu Mask x1 (Rimuru drop)

• Slime Core x7 (Rimuru drop)

• Slime Essence x10 (Rimuru drop)

• 5,000,000 Coins

• 10,000 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Fossil Island.

• Quest 1: Equip Demon Lord [Title].

• Quest 2: Defeat 5,000 NPCs. • NPC located at Legend’s Arena.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Have the King of Heroes [Title]

• Genesis Core x1 (Gilgamesh drop)

• Babylon Fragment x4 (Gilgamesh drop)

• Tyrant Crest x7 (Gilgamesh drop)

• Golden Essence x20 (Gilgamesh drop)

• 10,000,000 Coins

• 10,000 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Legend’s Arena.

• Quest 1: Deal 750M DMG with Gilgamesh.

• Quest 2: Defeat Gilgamesh 1 time.

• Quest 3: Obtain the Demi God race. • NPC located at Jujutsu High.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Six Eye x2 (Gojo drop)

• Infinity Essence x8 (Gojo drop)

• Cursed Shard x15 (Sukuna/Gojo drop)

• 850,000 Coins

• 6,500 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Jujutsu High.

• Quest 1: Deal 200M DMG with Gojo.

• Quest 2: Defeat 50 bosses.

• Quest 3: Defeat Gojo 25 times. • NPC located at Jujutsu High.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Cursed Shard x15 (Sukuna/Gojo drop)

• Sukuna’s Finger x20 (Sukuna drop)

• 950,000 Coins

• 6,500 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Jujutsu High.

• Quest 1: Deal 200M Damage with Sukuna.

• Quest 2: Kill 500 NPCs.

• Quest 3: Defeat Sukuna 25 times. • NPC located at Legend’s Arena.

• You must meet these requirements:

• One For All’s Cell x9 (Verdant Hero drop)

• 250,000 Coins

• 2,500 Gems

• You can also buy it from Boss Exchange for x60 Boss’s Souls. • This melee has no Mastery.

Lineage Piece Melee (Combat Style) Tier List FAQ

Q: Which melee should I get first? A: The easiest-to-get melee and the first one you should target is Verdant Hero. It’s a big upgrade regarding single-target DPS compared to early-game weapons, and it doesn’t require much effort to obtain.

Q: How do you unlock new melees in Lineage Piece? A: Most combat styles are unlocked by purchasing them from NPCs, completing quests, defeating bosses, or collecting specific materials required by the trainer.

Q: What are melees in Lineage Piece? A: Melees are combat styles that replace your basic hand-to-hand attacks with unique movesets and abilities. Each melee offers different strengths, making some better for farming while others excel in PvP or boss fights. You can have one melee, one sword, and one fruit equipped at a time.

Q: What is the best melee in Lineage Piece? A: The best melees in Lineage Piece right now are Firefly and Yhwach, possessing similar single-target and AoE DPS. They should be your end-game goals if you’re going for a melee build.

That wraps up our Lineage Piece melee tier list. As future updates introduce new combat styles and rebalance existing ones, we’ll revisit our rankings to keep them up to date with the latest meta. Until then, be sure to check out our other Lineage Piece guides, including our race tier list, weapon tier list, accessory tier list, and codes guide to help you get the most out of your adventure.

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