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Haze Seas Boss Locations and Drops
Image via Gamepur
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Roblox

All Haze Seas Boss Locations & Drops

Find out how to fight bosses such as Dragon Hybrid and Sea Beast!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Aug 3, 2026 11:05 am

In Haze Seas, Bosses drop some of the best loot currently available. Additionally, farming them is a great source of Money and Gems that you will need plenty of, especially later on. Now, finding the right Boss to farm can be tricky, so we prepared the following Haze Seas Boss locations and drops guide to help you focus your efforts on the right ones.

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All Boss Locations & Boss Drops in Haze Seas

Sea 1 boss location in the Haze Seas Roblox experience
Image via Gamepur

You can find Bosses in Haze Seas on basically every island. Additionally, there are Super Bosses, which have longer respawn timers and better drops. However, keep in mind that you need to deal at least 20% of a Boss’s HP as damage to qualify for drops. Here is a full list of all Haze Seas Boss locations and their drops:

Sea 1 Bosses

BossDropsLocation
Bandit Boss• Eyepatch [Accessory]Starter Island
Clown Boss• Clown Nose [Accessory]Clown Island
Shark Boss• Shark Blade [Weapon]Shark Park
Bomb BossNoneDesert Ruins
Krieg Boss• Gold Pauldrons [Accessory]Sea Restaurant
Tashi Boss• Glasses [Accessory]Logue City
King Gorilla Boss• Monkey Crown [Accessory]Tall Woods
Marine Captain• Iron Jaw [Accessory]Marine Base
Minotaur Boss• Oversized Helmet [Accessory]Three Islands
Ice Admiral• Sleeping Mask [Accessory]
• Tremor Key [Summon Item]		Marine HQ
Thunder God• Golden Staff [Weapon]
• Thunder Drums [Accessory]		Sky Islands
Revolutionary BossNoneRevolutionary Base
Warden Boss• Warden Hat [Accessory]
• Match [Summon Item]		Impel Jail
Vergo Boss• Black Shades [Accessory]Hot Island
Snow Harpy Boss• Ice Ore [Material]Cold Island
Neptune Boss• Neptune Crown [Accessory]
• Fork [Item]		Fishman Island
Shiryu Boss• Scroll [Item]Skull Island
G4 Boss• Gear 4 Book [Item]Bubble Island
Ryummy• Shusui [Weapon]
• Blue Scarf [Accessory]		Thriller Boat

Sea 1 Super Bosses

BossDropsLocation
Dual Swordsman• Book [Material]
• Green Bandana [Accessory]		Logue City
Mace Boss• Mace [Weapon]
• Coded Mask [Accessory]		Marine Base
(Lava Ore needed)
Tremor Girl• White Orb [Item]
• Bisento [Weapon]		Marine Base
(Tremor Key needed)
Fire Fist• Park Necklace [Accessory]
• Flame Fruit [Fruit]		Tall Woods
(Match needed)
Sea Beast• Beast Slayer [Title]
• Sea Beast Core [Material]
• Sea Beast Hammer [Weapon]		Rocky Pillars

Sea 2 Bosses

BossDropsLocation
Mammoth BossNoneUdon Prison
3SS Boss• Green Cloak [Accessory]Snowy Graveyard
Desert BossNoneDesert City
MaceV2 Boss• Dragon Orb [Item]Dragon Island
Shadow BossNoneShadow Island
Peanut BossNonePeanut Island
Tree BossNoneDough Island
Soul Boss• Mirror Fragment [Item]Cake Island
Baboon BossNoneFoggy Castle
Snow Boss• Snow Orb [Item]Winter Island
Love BossNoneSnake Amazon
Venom Boss• Snake Earrings [Accessory]Venom Island

Sea 2 Super Bosses

BossDropsLocation
Dough Boss• Dough Scarf [Accessory]
• Dough Trident [Weapon]		Mirror World
(Mirror Fragment needed)
Enma Boss• Enma Sword [Weapon]Flower Capital
Dragon Boss• Horns [Accessory]
• Drums of Liberation [Material]		Dragon Island
(Dragon Orb needed)
Darkblade V2• Strongest Swordsman [Title]
• Night Hat [Accessory]
• Night Necklace [Accessory]
• Darkblade [Weapon]		Foggy Castle
(Darkblade Gamepass needed)
Zenith Super Boss• Zenith [Weapon]Shadow Island
Sea Beast• Beast Slayer [Title]
• Sea Beast Heart [Material]
• Sea Beast Hammer [Weapon]		Deep Seas

Sea 3 Bosses

BossDropsLocation
Dragon Hybrid• Dragon Heart [Material]
• Blade Fragment [Material]		Land of the Gods
Sea Beast• Sea Beast Heart [Material]
• Blade Fragment [Material]
• Sea Beast Hammer [Weapon]		Deep Seas

All Haze Seas Boss Locations & Drops FAQ

Q: I defeated a Boss, but it didn’t drop any loot. Why is that?

A: If a Boss didn’t drop any loot for you, then either you didn’t deal enough damage to it to be eligible for drops, or you were just unlucky. Loot that drops from Bosses has a chance of dropping, so it might take a while to grind out an item you want to obtain.


Q: How long does it take for Bosses to respawn?

A: Island Bosses usually respawn after only 30 seconds, while Super Bosses respawn after an hour.


Q: Do Bosses drop the best loot in Haze Seas?

A: Yes. Bosses drop some of the best loot in Haze Seas, and you’ll need to farm them to make your progression as fast as it can possibly be.

That does it for our Haze Seas boss locations and drops guide. For more of our Roblox content, including our Lineage Piece weapon tier list and Be The Final Boss units tier list, check out the Guides section of Gamepur.

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