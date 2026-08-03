All Haze Seas Boss Locations & Drops

In Haze Seas, Bosses drop some of the best loot currently available. Additionally, farming them is a great source of Money and Gems that you will need plenty of, especially later on. Now, finding the right Boss to farm can be tricky, so we prepared the following Haze Seas Boss locations and drops guide to help you focus your efforts on the right ones.

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All Boss Locations & Boss Drops in Haze Seas

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You can find Bosses in Haze Seas on basically every island. Additionally, there are Super Bosses, which have longer respawn timers and better drops. However, keep in mind that you need to deal at least 20% of a Boss’s HP as damage to qualify for drops. Here is a full list of all Haze Seas Boss locations and their drops:

Sea 1 Bosses

Boss Drops Location Bandit Boss • Eyepatch [Accessory] Starter Island Clown Boss • Clown Nose [Accessory] Clown Island Shark Boss • Shark Blade [Weapon] Shark Park Bomb Boss None Desert Ruins Krieg Boss • Gold Pauldrons [Accessory] Sea Restaurant Tashi Boss • Glasses [Accessory] Logue City King Gorilla Boss • Monkey Crown [Accessory] Tall Woods Marine Captain • Iron Jaw [Accessory] Marine Base Minotaur Boss • Oversized Helmet [Accessory] Three Islands Ice Admiral • Sleeping Mask [Accessory]

• Tremor Key [Summon Item] Marine HQ Thunder God • Golden Staff [Weapon]

• Thunder Drums [Accessory] Sky Islands Revolutionary Boss None Revolutionary Base Warden Boss • Warden Hat [Accessory]

• Match [Summon Item] Impel Jail Vergo Boss • Black Shades [Accessory] Hot Island Snow Harpy Boss • Ice Ore [Material] Cold Island Neptune Boss • Neptune Crown [Accessory]

• Fork [Item] Fishman Island Shiryu Boss • Scroll [Item] Skull Island G4 Boss • Gear 4 Book [Item] Bubble Island Ryummy • Shusui [Weapon]

• Blue Scarf [Accessory] Thriller Boat

Sea 1 Super Bosses

Boss Drops Location Dual Swordsman • Book [Material]

• Green Bandana [Accessory] Logue City Mace Boss • Mace [Weapon]

• Coded Mask [Accessory] Marine Base

(Lava Ore needed) Tremor Girl • White Orb [Item]

• Bisento [Weapon] Marine Base

(Tremor Key needed) Fire Fist • Park Necklace [Accessory]

• Flame Fruit [Fruit] Tall Woods

(Match needed) Sea Beast • Beast Slayer [Title]

• Sea Beast Core [Material]

• Sea Beast Hammer [Weapon] Rocky Pillars

Sea 2 Bosses

Boss Drops Location Mammoth Boss None Udon Prison 3SS Boss • Green Cloak [Accessory] Snowy Graveyard Desert Boss None Desert City MaceV2 Boss • Dragon Orb [Item] Dragon Island Shadow Boss None Shadow Island Peanut Boss None Peanut Island Tree Boss None Dough Island Soul Boss • Mirror Fragment [Item] Cake Island Baboon Boss None Foggy Castle Snow Boss • Snow Orb [Item] Winter Island Love Boss None Snake Amazon Venom Boss • Snake Earrings [Accessory] Venom Island

Sea 2 Super Bosses

Boss Drops Location Dough Boss • Dough Scarf [Accessory]

• Dough Trident [Weapon] Mirror World

(Mirror Fragment needed) Enma Boss • Enma Sword [Weapon] Flower Capital Dragon Boss • Horns [Accessory]

• Drums of Liberation [Material] Dragon Island

(Dragon Orb needed) Darkblade V2 • Strongest Swordsman [Title]

• Night Hat [Accessory]

• Night Necklace [Accessory]

• Darkblade [Weapon] Foggy Castle

(Darkblade Gamepass needed) Zenith Super Boss • Zenith [Weapon] Shadow Island Sea Beast • Beast Slayer [Title]

• Sea Beast Heart [Material]

• Sea Beast Hammer [Weapon] Deep Seas

Sea 3 Bosses

Boss Drops Location Dragon Hybrid • Dragon Heart [Material]

• Blade Fragment [Material] Land of the Gods Sea Beast • Sea Beast Heart [Material]

• Blade Fragment [Material]

• Sea Beast Hammer [Weapon] Deep Seas

All Haze Seas Boss Locations & Drops FAQ

Q: I defeated a Boss, but it didn’t drop any loot. Why is that? A: If a Boss didn’t drop any loot for you, then either you didn’t deal enough damage to it to be eligible for drops, or you were just unlucky. Loot that drops from Bosses has a chance of dropping, so it might take a while to grind out an item you want to obtain.

Q: How long does it take for Bosses to respawn? A: Island Bosses usually respawn after only 30 seconds, while Super Bosses respawn after an hour.

Q: Do Bosses drop the best loot in Haze Seas? A: Yes. Bosses drop some of the best loot in Haze Seas, and you’ll need to farm them to make your progression as fast as it can possibly be.

That does it for our Haze Seas boss locations and drops guide. For more of our Roblox content, including our Lineage Piece weapon tier list and Be The Final Boss units tier list, check out the Guides section of Gamepur.

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