All Collei Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Collei is an upcoming 4-star Dendro Bow character, the first Dendro 4-star in the game. Collei and Tighnari will trailblaze the way forward for future Dendro characters, the only element missing currently in Genshin Impact.

Collei will be obtainable on the Character Event Wish banner as a featured 4-star character, dropping more often. As of this writing, Collei is not yet released and will release sometime in Version 3.0 before becoming unobtainable after her banner ends.

(Disclaimer: His current abilities and constellations are reflective of the Version 3.0 beta test. Any changes will be updated in this guide once he officially drops on the live server.)

Attacks

: Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, Dendro energy will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged arrow will deal Dendro DMG.

Elemental Skill

Floral Brush: Throws out a Floral Ring that deals 1 instance of Dendro DMG to targets it comes into contact with. The Floral Ring will return after a set time, dealing Dendro DMG once again.

Elemental Burst

Trump-Card Kitty: Trusty Cuilein-Anbar comes to save the day! Throws the doll named Cuilein-Anbar, causing an explosion that deals AoE Dendro DMG, creating a Cuilein-Anbar Zone. Cuilein-Anbar will bounce around within the zone, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

Passive Talents

Gliding Champion of Sumeru: Decreases gliding Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%.

Constellations

Deepwood Patrol: When in the party and not on the field, Collei’s Energy Recharge is increased by 20%.

Scent of Summer: Increases the Level of Floral Brush by 3.

Ascension Materials