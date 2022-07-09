Genshin Impact’s new Dendro element revealed in new trailer

Genshin Impact has slowly been revealing more information on its upcoming 2.8 update, which will be dropping on July 13. With the release of this new update, developers HoYoverse have officially announced that the game’s seventh and final element, Dendro, is slated to debut in the massive 3.0 update later this Fall. They released a video containing a comprehensive breakdown of the element and the design philosophy that went into it.

This update will bring along the new Sumeru region, a lush forest area with many new gameplay mechanics. Dendro, the seventh element, will feature heavily in this zone. This element has numerous abilities and three core design principles.

Catalysis, wisdom, and life are the three core components key to the design of this powerful element. They designed the element to make sense with the environment and the player, and Dendro will come alongside two new elemental reactions.

Bloom – A new elemental reaction between Hydro and Dendro.

– A new elemental reaction between Hydro and Dendro. Catalyze – A new elemental reaction between Electro and Dendro.

These new reactions will be critical to environmental interactions in the new Sumeru region, and line up with the leaks previously shared about the new element. Like Electro was essential to exploring Inazuma, Dendro will be vital to exploring Sumeru and discovering its secrets.

Update 3.0 also provides a slate of new characters that have been leaked. Tighnari, Collei, and Dori will join the Dendro-infused Traveler as characters with unique abilities and powers, all hailing from the Sumeru region. HoYoverse will release more 3.0 update teasers in the weeks leading up to its late August release date.