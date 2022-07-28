Where to farm Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact

Cor Lapis is a rare ore resource in Genshin Impact. Precious ores are used to Ascend your characters, weapons, and craft potions. Cor Lapis are specific to the Liyue region. This guide will explain the best locations to farm Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Cor Lapis

Cor Lapis is primarily in the Liyue. It’s inside caves, mines, or on the side of the mountains. A good strategy is to climb up to the higher points of a ridge and look for the distinctly orange ore attached to the side of a hill. This is what Cor Lapis looks like in-game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find plenty in the mountains in the northern part of Liyue, in the Bishui Plains. It’s closer to the north, at ground level. There should be several waterfalls and rivers, with a handful scattered all over. Some of them are closer to the Electro Chain Mage that resides there. Beyond that area, to the Minlin region, there are mountains everywhere. All it takes is finding a mountain to climb and take a look around. You’ll be hard-pressed not to find any.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The two regions pictured above are the best source of Cor Lapis in Liyue. Area one belongs to Mt. Hulao. Mt. Hulao is an excellent area with a teleport marker located at the summit. Around 16-18 Cor Lapis nodes are found in this small area. Cor Lapis, like other nodes, takes about 24-48 actual life hours to respawn.

The second region pictured above is known as the Tianqiu Valley. This valley is home to many valuable resources. Climb the mountains surrounding this valley for a large amount of Cor Lapis. Doing a sweep of the perimeter I created above can net about 20-25 Cor Lapis per run.

These are some of the best spots to farm Cor Lapis and add a fair amount of it to your inventory. You’ll be able to use plenty of them for potions, weapons, and Ascending characters from this region.