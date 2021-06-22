All Cosmic Summer Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

The Cosmic Summer Quest Challenges have finally been revealed in Fortnite, giving players a way to celebrate the arrival of our new alien overlords and earn some nice loot while they are at it.

There are a number of challenges to complete and they are spread out across four different LTMs, so prepare to put the work in to get the rewards.

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (0/2) – Believer Beach Loading Screen

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (0/6) – Icy Pop Wrap

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (0/12) – Lil’ Treat Emblem

Dead damage to players in Bios Zone Wars Trio (0/1000) – Brain Freeze (Slurpberry)

Get headshot elimination in Bios Zone Wars Trio (0/10) – Firecracker Freefall

Assist teammeates with eliminations in Bios Zone War Trio (0/50) – Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Coral Board)

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 (0/10) – Brain Freeze (Slimeberry)

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 (0/1000) – Beach Blast

Revive teammates in Pro 100 (0/20) – Cloud Llama Board (Cloudy Cat Board)

Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights (0/5000) – Brain Freeze (Orangeberry)

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flgihts (0/50) – KA-BANG!

Eliminate players while in a X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights (0/25) – Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Crew Board)

Build structures in The Pit (0/500) – Brain Freeze (Whirlberry)

Destroy structures in The Pit (0/500) – Stellar Sipper

Eliminate players with 5 different types of weapons in a single The Pit match (0/5) – Marshmallets

Get headshots in The Pit (0/50) – CLoud Llama Board (Golden Wave)

The vast majority of the challenges take place in the Bios Zone Wars Trio, Pro 100, The Pit, and Freaky Flights LTMs, which you can access from the play screen in-game.