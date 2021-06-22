How to play Bio’s Zone Wars Trio in Fortnite – Cosmic Summer Quest

The Cosmic Quest challenges have arrived in Fortnite, and players will need to find the Bio’s Zone Wars Trio creative mode to be able to complete some of the challenges. This is actually a little awkward, as there has been a couple of iterations of the mode and the game is not entirely clear about which one you need to load into to finish the challenges.

Luckily for you, we have been testing them out and can confirm that the challenges will progress as long as you are in the creative mode with the below code.

4059-2791-0712

The easiest way to find it is to go into the main menu set your mode to Creative and then hit play. Select “Discover” and scroll down the list of modes until you see the one you are looking for. It will appear with a heart on either side and will be called “BIO’S ZONE WARTS – CUSTOM TRIO”.

The challenges you need to complete in this mode are: