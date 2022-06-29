All Crown Clash challenges in Fall Guys and how to complete them

Five challenges that also lend you rewards outside the platformer.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout may deliver a wealth of daily and weekly challenges, but players should now spot another tab in the Challenge menu simply known as Crown Clash. The limited-time quests come thanks to a collaboration that involves two other Epic Games titles, Fortnite and Rocket League, and can even lead to tons of rewards in all three games. Here’s every Crown Clash challenge and what cosmetics you can earn from them.

All Fall Guys Crown Clash challenges and rewards

The Crown Clash event contains five different challenges that can only be completed before July 11. It essentially tasks players to finish a certain amount of rounds in any Show in order to unlock cosmetics for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. For instance, those able to complete 100 rounds will obtain the Major Mancake skin in Fortnite, the Fallout Limited Rocket Boost in Rocket League, and a sweet 1,200 Kudos.

Of course, for these rewards to be obtained in each game, players will need to be sure to use the same Epic Games account in Fall Guys as they do for Fortnite and Rocket League. Each Crown Clash challenge and their reward can be found listed below.

Crown Clash challengesFall Guys rewardsFortnite rewardsRocket League rewards
Play 10 rounds in any Show300 KudosStacked! SprayColorful Canines Limited Player Banner
Play 20 rounds in any Show500 KudosStacked with Love EmoticonColorful Canines Limited Topper
Play 40 rounds in any Show800 KudosSweet Clementine Harvesting ToolMed. Red Limited Wheels
Play 70 rounds in any Show1,000 KudosWaffler Back BlingOctane: Cluster Buster Limited Animated Decal
Play 100 rounds in any Show1,200 KudosMajor Mancake skinFallout Limited Rocket Boost

Beyond Fortnite and Rocket League, Fall Guys is also teaming up with the Halo series to deliver the Halo Spartan Showdown Event. Running from June 30 to July 4, the event debuts its own set of challenges to provide players the opportunity to own a Master Chief skin, Spartan Cat Helmet, and many other cosmetics.

