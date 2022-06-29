All Crown Clash challenges in Fall Guys and how to complete them

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout may deliver a wealth of daily and weekly challenges, but players should now spot another tab in the Challenge menu simply known as Crown Clash. The limited-time quests come thanks to a collaboration that involves two other Epic Games titles, Fortnite and Rocket League, and can even lead to tons of rewards in all three games. Here’s every Crown Clash challenge and what cosmetics you can earn from them.

All Fall Guys Crown Clash challenges and rewards

The Crown Clash event contains five different challenges that can only be completed before July 11. It essentially tasks players to finish a certain amount of rounds in any Show in order to unlock cosmetics for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. For instance, those able to complete 100 rounds will obtain the Major Mancake skin in Fortnite, the Fallout Limited Rocket Boost in Rocket League, and a sweet 1,200 Kudos.

Of course, for these rewards to be obtained in each game, players will need to be sure to use the same Epic Games account in Fall Guys as they do for Fortnite and Rocket League. Each Crown Clash challenge and their reward can be found listed below.

Crown Clash challenges Fall Guys rewards Fortnite rewards Rocket League rewards Play 10 rounds in any Show 300 Kudos Stacked! Spray Colorful Canines Limited Player Banner Play 20 rounds in any Show 500 Kudos Stacked with Love Emoticon Colorful Canines Limited Topper Play 40 rounds in any Show 800 Kudos Sweet Clementine Harvesting Tool Med. Red Limited Wheels Play 70 rounds in any Show 1,000 Kudos Waffler Back Bling Octane: Cluster Buster Limited Animated Decal Play 100 rounds in any Show 1,200 Kudos Major Mancake skin Fallout Limited Rocket Boost

Beyond Fortnite and Rocket League, Fall Guys is also teaming up with the Halo series to deliver the Halo Spartan Showdown Event. Running from June 30 to July 4, the event debuts its own set of challenges to provide players the opportunity to own a Master Chief skin, Spartan Cat Helmet, and many other cosmetics.