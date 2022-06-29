How to get the Major Mancake skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has had some pretty unexpected crossover events with other game franchises in the past. Though one new collaboration with Epic Games’ other battle royale, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, now allows players to obtain a secret Major Mancake skin in Fortnite. Better yet, those who partake in the limited-time event can also nab an additional Harvesting Tool, Back Bling, and much more. Here’s how you can own Major Mancake and his dedicated set of cosmetics.

How to unlock Major Mancake in Fortnite

The exclusive Major Mancake skin and his extra gear can be unlocked in Fortnite by completing Crown Clash challenges in Fall Guys. There’s no need to worry if you don’t own the platforming game, as Fall Guys is now free to download on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Before you take on each challenge, it is crucial to login into Fall Guys using the same Epic Games account that you use for Fortnite in order for the rewards to transfer.

You can find each Fall Guys challenge and their given Fortnite reward below.

Related: How to get the Phaedra skin in Fortnite

Fall Guys Crown Clash challenges Fortnite Rewards Play 10 Rounds in any show Stacked! Spray Play 20 Rounds in any show Stacked with Love Emoticon Play 40 Rounds in any show Sweet Clementine Harvesting Tool Play 70 Rounds in any show Waffler Back Bling Play 100 Rounds in any show Major Mancake skin

Players willing to jump into Fall Guys for some extra goodies will have until July 11, 6 AM ET to complete this set of five challenges, but that isn’t the only major event Fortnite is currently holding.

A fresh batch of Naruto-themed cosmetics can also be owned by taking on the The Nindo event questline, a set of challenges revolving around catching fish and achieving Top 6 finishes.