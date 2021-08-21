All Deer Sanctuary locations in Ghost of Tsushima

The deer are quaint creatures that frolic around Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island. Some are harder to reach than others, but as you complete this collectible, you’ll be treated by some lovely musical segments and the best version of the Charm of Sugaru’s Sight.

Deer Sanctuary location #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one is located in the Zasho River Crossing between Zasho River and the Cloud Forest. However, you’ll need to defeat all the Mongols in the area to activate it. Take out the brutes in three different areas. By the river and then on the hills to the left and the right. You can tell if Mongols are in the area if an open fire has been lit. Once you free the area, the game will directly take you to the deer sanctuary.

You’ll gain the Charm of Sugaru’s Sight after completing the first deer sanctuary. With it equipped, you can shoot three arrows at once if you have enough ammo.

Deer Sanctuary location #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Placed in a stunning location, this deer sanctuary overlooks the sea at the Shattered Cliffs. It is south of Fune’s Refuge and west of Old Gambler’s Wood. It is on the western side of Iki Island.

Deer Sanctuary location #3

Screenshot via Gamepur

Located in Sly Hunter’s Forest, the third deer sanctuary is in the north section of Iki Island. It’s surrounded by Mongols as they’ve camped to the left of the destination. There’s quite a lot, so be prepared for a fight. Two shamans are singing in the camp area so take them out first before eliminating the other Mongols as they strengthen them up.