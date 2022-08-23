All Destiny 2 skins in Fortnite and how to get them

Destiny 2 and Fortnite — two of the biggest online video games out at the moment — have joined forces in a cross-game collaboration. While Destiny 2 will receive skins inspired by three original Fortnite characters, Epic’s battle royale will also add a few Destiny characters to its massive roster.

Related: All Battle Pass cosmetics and skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

However, don’t expect to get these characters for free; you’ll need to front some V-Bucks in Fortnite’s item shop in order to drop onto the island as one of these Destiny fan favorites. Here’s every Destiny 2 skin in Fortnite, all of which will be available in the item shop following the shop refresh on August 23.

Commander Zavala

Image via Epic Games

The iconic Titan Vanguard Zavala will come with a back bling modeled after his Ghost, Targe. In addition, players will also be able to pick up a pickaxe modeled after the Crown-Splitter, which is a Titan-exclusive weapon in Destiny 2. You’ll also be able to grab a glider modeled after Destiny 2’s quick Sparrow speeders, which also includes a Zavala Shader style.

Ikora Rey

Image via Epic Games

The Warlock Vanguard Ikora Rey features similar offerings to Zavala, albeit with some minor differences. Her back bling takes the form of her Ghost, Ophiuchus, while her pickaxe is modeled after Destiny 2’s Black Talon sword. She also has a Sparrow glider, which comes with the Ikora Shader style.

Exo Stranger

Image via Epic Games

Rounding out the list of Destiny 2 characters in Fortnite is the Exo Stranger, whose matching cosmetics include the Pouka back bling, the Lament pickaxe, and yet another Sparrow glider, which also includes the Exo Stranger Shader style.